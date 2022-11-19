GTA RP streamer Buddha shares positive health update after emergency brain surgery

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

GTA RP streamer Lucas ‘Buddha’ Ramos has provided another update on his health after undergoing emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain.

The Grand Theft Auto RP community was left concerned for one of its most popular content creators after Buddha revealed he was to undergo emergency brain surgery on November 12.

The Twitch giant explained that doctors had discovered a bleed on his brain, requiring immediate brain surgery to drain the blood.

What followed was an anxious wait for many, before xQc, fellow streamer and friend of Buddha, provided a reassuring update that “he’s safe and made it out good. He’s chilling and recovering now. People can have peace of mind about it.”

Now, the streamer himself has shared a positive update about his health.

Buddha confirms hospital discharge following emergency brain surgery

In a November 18 tweet, Buddha confirmed he has now been discharged from hospital, having spent nearly a week under observation following his surgery.

“Hey all [I] got discharged today,” he said in a message originally from Discord. “They claimed the surgery went well and kept me at the hospital to make sure I was okay. I go back for a CT scan in 2 weeks but assuming all goes well and I don’t show any symptoms I’ll make a full recovery in a few months.”

He explained that he’s also been prescribed “anti-seizure” medication and plans to take his recovery day by day.

Buddha continued: “[There’s] no timetable for [a] return considering this was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced. Thank you for all the kind words and love, it means a lot and helps me push through. [I] will update here when I can.”

Fans were relieved at the update and continued to wish the streamer a speedy and full recovery.