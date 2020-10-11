Griffin Johnson seems to call Dixie D'Amelio a 'dog' in Noah Beck duet - Dexerto

TikTok star Griffin Johnson became the brunt of internet backlash after splitting up with Dixie D’Amelio in August — and now, he’s taking even more heat thanks to his caption on a recent duet video.

Griffin and Dixie shocked the net by breaking up a few months ago, with Dixie hinting at infidelity on her ex-boyfriend’s part as reason for their split.

This became confirmed after she leaked several screenshots that showed him talking to other girls, prompting an outpouring of anger against the Sway House member for seemingly cheating on the oldest D’Amelio sister.

Now, Griffin has become the center of yet another episode of outrage thanks to his caption on a duet with TikToker Noah Beck — another member of the Sway House and Dixie’s new boyfriend.

The duet shows Griffin, Noah and Vinnygotheat dancing to Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More,’ while Noah holds up a German Shephard pup.

On the other side of the screen, Griffin appears to sit on a toilet, giving the camera a confused look as Noah lifts the dog up in the air.

However, the content of the TikTok isn’t what has viewers flummoxed — instead, it’s Griffin’s caption, which reads, “NOAH PLS DON’T STEAL MY DOG.”

While it would appear that Griffin’s caption is simply referring to the adorable animal in the video, some viewers are taking it to mean that he’s actually talking about Dixie — especially considering that Noah ended up dating Dixie shortly after she and Griffin broke up.

Multiple comments on the video show that viewers are convinced Griffin is throwing shade at Noah, although the two have already “made up” in the past and even collaborated for the very video he duetted.

Griffin is also known for joking about the backlash he receives online, notably making a fake apology video after fans accused him of cheating on Dixie D’Amelio when news of their breakup first hit the net.

For now, it seems like Griffin’s relationship with public sentiment will continue to be as volatile as it’s ever been — especially if he keeps talking about his and Dixie’s past romance.