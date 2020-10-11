 Griffin Johnson seems to call Dixie D'Amelio a 'dog' in Noah Beck duet - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Griffin Johnson seems to call Dixie D’Amelio a ‘dog’ in Noah Beck duet

Published: 11/Oct/2020 22:10

by Virginia Glaze
Griffin Johnson and Dixie D'Amelio pose for the camera.
YouTube: Griffin Johnson, Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star Griffin Johnson became the brunt of internet backlash after splitting up with Dixie D’Amelio in August — and now, he’s taking even more heat thanks to his caption on a recent duet video.

Griffin and Dixie shocked the net by breaking up a few months ago, with Dixie hinting at infidelity on her ex-boyfriend’s part as reason for their split.

Advertisement

This became confirmed after she leaked several screenshots that showed him talking to other girls, prompting an outpouring of anger against the Sway House member for seemingly cheating on the oldest D’Amelio sister.

Now, Griffin has become the center of yet another episode of outrage thanks to his caption on a duet with TikToker Noah Beck — another member of the Sway House and Dixie’s new boyfriend.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

make sure to go check out my youtube video w @noahbeck !!! link in bio 🖤

A post shared by Dixie D’Amelio ☁️🖤 (@dixiedamelio) on

The duet shows Griffin, Noah and Vinnygotheat dancing to Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More,’ while Noah holds up a German Shephard pup.

On the other side of the screen, Griffin appears to sit on a toilet, giving the camera a confused look as Noah lifts the dog up in the air.

However, the content of the TikTok isn’t what has viewers flummoxed — instead, it’s Griffin’s caption, which reads, “NOAH PLS DON’T STEAL MY DOG.”

Advertisement
@imgriffinjohnson##duet with @vinnygotheat NOAH PLS DONT STEAL MY DOG @noahbeck♬ smack my blank like a drum – andy war

While it would appear that Griffin’s caption is simply referring to the adorable animal in the video, some viewers are taking it to mean that he’s actually talking about Dixie — especially considering that Noah ended up dating Dixie shortly after she and Griffin broke up.

Multiple comments on the video show that viewers are convinced Griffin is throwing shade at Noah, although the two have already “made up” in the past and even collaborated for the very video he duetted.

Commenters lash out at Griffin Johnson.
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Commenters were quick to find fault with Griffin’s TikTok duet, seeming to link his caption to Dixie D’Amelio.

Griffin is also known for joking about the backlash he receives online, notably making a fake apology video after fans accused him of cheating on Dixie D’Amelio when news of their breakup first hit the net.

Advertisement

For now, it seems like Griffin’s relationship with public sentiment will continue to be as volatile as it’s ever been — especially if he keeps talking about his and Dixie’s past romance.

Entertainment

Twitch sparks outrage after Onision is quietly unbanned

Published: 11/Oct/2020 21:59

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitch: OnisionGames

Share

Twitch youtube

Fans have gone into uproar after Twitch have seemingly quietly restored the account of disgraced YouTuber ‘Onision,’ nearly a year after troubling allegations began to surface about him.

Gregory ‘Onision’ Jackson originally had his Twitch account banned in January of this year, despite only streaming for less than two weeks. The streams on this account date back as far as seven months ago, which would’ve meant he started this account in March.

Advertisement

However, the fact that this account is ‘verified’ and is often promoted by his official Twitter account suggests that this is indeed an account that is not only ran by Jackson, but is also recognized by Twitch as such.

Twitch: OnisionGames
Onision’s Twitch account is shown to be ‘verified’, which confirms that it is ran by Greg Jackson.

The account currently only has 1,401 followers, which is marginal compared to the 29,000 followers he had on the platform prior to his ban. However, the content is mostly the same.

Advertisement

The majority of Jackson’s streams are in the ‘Just Chatting’ section, with his average audience being between 30-40 viewers according to statistics by SullyGnome. These stats also show that while Jackson was posting sporadically throughout spring and summer, he has been streaming nearly every day since August.

Unsurprisingly, fans are disgusted by the news and are demanding that Twitch take action.

Twitter user Vio highlighted the news in a Twitter thread that received 1.4k retweets and 17.7 likes. They expressed their disbelief that Onision was not only allowed back on the platform, but had presumably had his status of ‘Partner’ reinstated.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe for a second that they didn’t/don’t know his f***ed up history, which includes GR*OMING SEVERAL MINORS,” they despaired in a Tweet that got 114 Retweets and 3.8k Likes.

When someone is a Partner on Twitch, this means that they have the potential to make money on the platform through content creation.

Other fans on Twitter agreed that this was unacceptable, with one user saying: “It seems like Twitch needs new employees. The men get away with being p*dos and women get perma banned for not much. It’s interesting and it really shows what they want this platform to be soon, dead.”

Advertisement

What happened with Onision?

A range of disturbing allegations about Jackson emerged in the autumn of last year. Along with video also resurfacing of his alleged abusive behavior towards former fiancé Shiloh Hogansen – where he is filmed saying “No one will ever know how much I abuse you” – a series of young girls also came forward with allegations of grooming against him and his then-spouse Kai Anderson.

YouTube: Chris Hansen
Shiloh was interviewed by investigative journalist Chris Hansen about her experiences.

Things escalated further when Chris Hansen announced in late October 2019 that he would be collaborating with the FBI on an investigation into Jackson’s behavior, with him interviewing his ex Shiloh as well as two of the young girls who accused him of grooming and manipulation: Billie Dawn Webb and Sarah.

Advertisement
YouTube: Chris Hansen
Hansen also interviewed Billie – who alleges to have witnessed Onision and Kai abusing other girls.

Webb later had her phone number posted online by Jackson in a presumable retaliation against her speaking out. This led to him being banned by Patreon in November for doxxing.

He also lost half a million subscribers on YouTube during this time, with his subscriber count depleting from over 2 million to 1.5 million.

At the time of writing, Twitch haven’t spoken publicly about their decision to allow Jackson back onto their platform. We will update you when we know more.