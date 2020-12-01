Griffin Johnson not surprised Bryce Hall & Addison Rae are official again - Dexerto

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae just announced that they’re officially back together again, though fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson has explained why he wasn’t surprised at all.

After a full year of on again off again social media teasers, ‘Braddison’ is finally official. Despite months of dodging rumors and claiming they were just friends, the two TikTok celebs officially confirmed their relationship on November 30.

“He asked me out on October 13 to be his girlfriend,” Rae explained in a November 30 YouTube video. “This is our second time dating.”

While the confirmation set the internet ablaze, with fans around the world overjoyed at the news, one TikTok star wasn’t all too shocked.

“I mean… are we surprised?” Johnson said in an interview with The Hollywood Fix on the same day. “I’m not surprised,” he said before laughing in light of the announcement. Obviously one of Hall’s closest friends, he’s sure to have known the good news for quite some time now.

After taking things slow throughout all of 2020, it came as no surprise to Johnson that the duo got back together.

The newly reformed TikTok couple kept things under wraps at first. A few months went by as they got the relationship going for the second time before making it public. “Well, it’s the internet,” Johnson said, implying the two kept things under wraps to avoid new levels of attention.

While Johnson himself isn’t involved with a significant other just yet, he joked off the lovey-dovey nature of his friend’s relationship. “He’s such a simp,” he said while laughing about a recent post from Hall.

Clowning their announcement one last time, he brought up a post from the very start of the year. Hall may have kissed Rae over New Years’, but “it’s weird because Bryce kissed me first,” Johnson joked.

“Addison didn’t know about that.”