 Griffin Johnson not surprised Bryce Hall & Addison Rae are official again - Dexerto
Griffin Johnson not surprised Bryce Hall & Addison Rae are official again

Published: 1/Dec/2020 6:36

by Brad Norton
Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, and Addison Rae posing
Instagram: GriffinJohnson / Instagram: AddisonRae

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae just announced that they’re officially back together again, though fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson has explained why he wasn’t surprised at all.

After a full year of on again off again social media teasers, ‘Braddison’ is finally official. Despite months of dodging rumors and claiming they were just friends, the two TikTok celebs officially confirmed their relationship on November 30.

 “He asked me out on October 13 to be his girlfriend,” Rae explained in a November 30 YouTube video. “This is our second time dating.”

While the confirmation set the internet ablaze, with fans around the world overjoyed at the news, one TikTok star wasn’t all too shocked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by addison rae (@addisonraee)

“I mean… are we surprised?” Johnson said in an interview with The Hollywood Fix on the same day. “I’m not surprised,” he said before laughing in light of the announcement. Obviously one of Hall’s closest friends, he’s sure to have known the good news for quite some time now.

After taking things slow throughout all of 2020, it came as no surprise to Johnson that the duo got back together.

The newly reformed TikTok couple kept things under wraps at first. A few months went by as they got the relationship going for the second time before making it public. “Well, it’s the internet,” Johnson said, implying the two kept things under wraps to avoid new levels of attention.

While Johnson himself isn’t involved with a significant other just yet, he joked off the lovey-dovey nature of his friend’s relationship. “He’s such a simp,” he said while laughing about a recent post from Hall.

Clowning their announcement one last time, he brought up a post from the very start of the year. Hall may have kissed Rae over New Years’, but “it’s weird because Bryce kissed me first,” Johnson joked.

“Addison didn’t know about that.”

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.