Greekgodx slams American Twitch stars over “high school drama baiting” on streams

Twitch star Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos held back no punches on his Twitch return after a brief hiatus. The British streamer slammed his American counterparts like Mizkif on his return home, saying the “high school drama baiting” culture on the platform is “cringe”.

After a couple of years abroad in the States, Greekgodx is back home in the UK. However, his time in America didn’t leave the greatest impression on him of his fellow Twitch stars.

In a candid comment on his December 23 Twitch stream ⁠— his second since going back across the Atlantic ⁠— Greekgodx slammed the immature mentality of streamers looking to make drama out of everything.

“It’s nothing against people from Texas or America, but I don’t vibe with this high school drama baiting mentality they have in America,” he said. “I can’t do that.”

“It’s like all the people that were f**king nobodies ⁠— it’s the same on Twitch ⁠— it’s like they were nobody in high school and they’re reliving their high school fantasies online where they’re the popular kid. It’s just f**king cringe.”

Greekgodx singled out names like Mizkif ⁠— who catapulted to stardom off the back of his reaction-based, drama-heavy content ⁠— as being part of streaming’s problem. It’s not the first time Greek has criticized Mizkif either, saying the Twitch mainstay was “desperate for content” in July 2021.

The British streamer eluded to that kind of attitude being, partially, a driving factor to him leaving Texas and returning home.

“You’ll see Mizkif’s title with ‘drama this’ and ‘drama that’, it’s like they try and make drama out of everything. It’s not that deep, it really isn’t that deep. That’s pretty much it. I just don’t want to deal with dumb sh*t, just bullsh*t. I don’t care.”

Greek himself is somewhat self-aware on the topic ⁠— before going on hiatus in July he told his fans to “stop watching streamers” and enjoy the good summer weather (at least in the Northern hemisphere).

He’s not been immune to the drama either, getting embroiled in controversy back in August with Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Whether Greek can keep himself out of the drama vortex of Twitch now that he’s returned to the fold to thousands of viewers, however, is a different story.