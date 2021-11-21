‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ releases debut rap song after viral TikTok hair disaster

Tessica Brown a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl has released her debut single ‘Ma Hair’ nine months after going viral for putting glue in her hair instead of actual hair products.

One of the biggest viral moments of 2021 was undoubtedly the Gorilla Glue Girl incident. The internet first became aware of TikTok user Tessica Brown when she uploaded a video to the app explaining her hair disaster.

She said that when she had run out of her usual Got2B glued hairspray, she decided to use the only other product to hand, which was a Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive.

The video went insanely viral, but thanks to the attention it received, she was quickly able to resolve the issue thanks to the help of a plastic surgeon.

While people had thought they’d heard the last of the situation, Tessica has now made a comeback nine months after the original incident to drop her debut song.

The track, titled ‘Ma Hair,’ was released on November 19, and features some iconic lines from her original video, along with a rap that tells the story of the whole ordeal from beginning to end.

She even created her own dance challenge for the track on TikTok, encouraging viewers to participate by recreating her dance and uploading it to their own accounts along with the song.

Responses to the track so far have been mixed. Some think the lyrics are funny, enjoying the throwback to the viral drama from earlier this year, whereas others say that the “joke has long died” and that people are over it now.

It’s not clear just how popular Tessica’s debut hit will go on to be, but some at least seem entertained by being able to relive one of 2021’s most bizarre viral stories.