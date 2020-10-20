 Fuslie reveals disgusting encounter with IRL stalker - Dexerto
Fuslie reveals disgusting encounter with IRL stalker

Published: 20/Oct/2020 21:32

by Virginia Glaze
Popular Twitch streamer Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu revealed a disturbing story during an October 19 broadcast, claiming that a strange man had stalked her and a friend at a shopping mall in 2015 — leaving something totally gross behind, in the process.

Fuslie is a well-known presence on Twitch, boasting over 415,000 followers on the site for her humorous variety broadcasts and collaborative content with other high-profile streamers.

However, being internet-famous is no cakewalk, as she revealed during an October 19 stream, where she told scary stories with her fiancé and fellow Twitch star, Edison Park.

During the broadcast, Fuslie claimed that in 2015, she and a friend had organized a meetup at a tofu restaurant in Irvine’s Diamond Jamboree shopping mall after wrapping up their own individual streams.

Before she left, though, she received a call from her friend, who claimed that a man in a large, white car had been about to leave the area before spotting her.

“She said, ‘He gave me the creepiest look I’ve ever seen,’” Fuslie claimed. “‘It sent chills running down my spine. He just gave me this horrible look.’”

Instead of leaving the lot, he parked directly across from her, causing some sense of urgency from Fuslie’s friend, who didn’t want to walk into the restaurant by herself.

Thankfully, Fuslie came to the rescue a short time later and the two were able to share a lighthearted dinner — but the man in the car still hadn’t left.

Five hours later, as the women left the restaurant, Fuslie’s friend frightenedly noticed that he was still in the parking lot. He had moved his car directly between she and her friend’s vehicles, creating a terrifying buffer in an otherwise empty lot.

The two hatched a plan to hurry and pile in the car of Fuslie’s friend, tearing out of the lot in an effort to get away from the stalker. After blending in with other cars and hiding in another packed lot some distance away, it seemed that they had shaken off their stalker — but that wasn’t the end of this harrowing tale.

After being dropped off at her own car as the sun rose, Fuslie noticed something odd on the side of her driver’s side door — something she described as “egg whites.”

Needless to say, the stalker had apparently left something behind for the women he was following around, and it isn’t the kind of substance anyone would want to have plastered on their car from a total stranger.

“This is totally crazy,” she said of the incident. “This is like the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Despite her best efforts to wash off the organic matter, Fuslie could never get out the stain it left behind — nor the pure terror and trauma from that awful incident, five years later.

Dr Disrespect reveals what it would take for him to stream on Facebook

Published: 20/Oct/2020 20:27

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect

Legendary streaming sensation Dr Disrespect has entertained the idea of making the jump from YouTube over to Facebook Gaming, but only if the rival platform is willing to meet his demands.

Since being banned on Twitch for unknown reasons, Dr Disresecpt has taken YouTube by storm, serving up his daily dose of “Violence, Speed and Momentum” to his Champions Club fan-base.

Despite his newfound success, Doc could be willing to jump ship yet again with the only other real option left being that of Facebook Gaming.

During an October 19 broadcast, the streamer was playing Call of Duty Warzone with Facebook Gaming’s ZLaner when he shocked the fellow streamer with an interesting question.

(Segment begins at 7:16)

“What do you think the number would be, Z, for Facebook to bring the two-time over?” the Two-Time asked.

“Oh man, are you serious?” ZLaner gasped at the idea of Doc going to Facebook. “Seven figures!”

“I’m thinking eight,” the 6’8 gamer replied, suggesting he was worth a minimum of ten million dollars. “That’s an easy eight, minimum. And how deep we go into the eights, that’s the big question.”

Dr Disrespect streams on YouTube
YouTube/DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has been seeing success on YouTube.

As Dexerto previously reported, upon Mixer’s shutdown, it was revealed that Ninja and shroud made around $30 million and $10 million, respectively. With this in mind, Dr Disrespect’s price doesn’t seem all that unreasonable.

“You think forty is the number, Z?” Doc further asked, with ZLaner agreeing the forty million would be a fair price to pay.

Does this mean that Dr Disrespect will really be coming to Facebook? Anything is possible, but as we’ve seen with the Two-Time’s switch to YouTube, it’s clear that his viewers are more than willing to follow him to other platforms. Only time will tell if Facebook antes up and makes Doc an offer he simply can’t refuse.