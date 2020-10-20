Fuslie reveals disgusting encounter with IRL stalker - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu revealed a disturbing story during an October 19 broadcast, claiming that a strange man had stalked her and a friend at a shopping mall in 2015 — leaving something totally gross behind, in the process.

Fuslie is a well-known presence on Twitch, boasting over 415,000 followers on the site for her humorous variety broadcasts and collaborative content with other high-profile streamers.

However, being internet-famous is no cakewalk, as she revealed during an October 19 stream, where she told scary stories with her fiancé and fellow Twitch star, Edison Park.

During the broadcast, Fuslie claimed that in 2015, she and a friend had organized a meetup at a tofu restaurant in Irvine’s Diamond Jamboree shopping mall after wrapping up their own individual streams.

Before she left, though, she received a call from her friend, who claimed that a man in a large, white car had been about to leave the area before spotting her.

“She said, ‘He gave me the creepiest look I’ve ever seen,’” Fuslie claimed. “‘It sent chills running down my spine. He just gave me this horrible look.’”

Instead of leaving the lot, he parked directly across from her, causing some sense of urgency from Fuslie’s friend, who didn’t want to walk into the restaurant by herself.

Thankfully, Fuslie came to the rescue a short time later and the two were able to share a lighthearted dinner — but the man in the car still hadn’t left.

Five hours later, as the women left the restaurant, Fuslie’s friend frightenedly noticed that he was still in the parking lot. He had moved his car directly between she and her friend’s vehicles, creating a terrifying buffer in an otherwise empty lot.

The two hatched a plan to hurry and pile in the car of Fuslie’s friend, tearing out of the lot in an effort to get away from the stalker. After blending in with other cars and hiding in another packed lot some distance away, it seemed that they had shaken off their stalker — but that wasn’t the end of this harrowing tale.

After being dropped off at her own car as the sun rose, Fuslie noticed something odd on the side of her driver’s side door — something she described as “egg whites.”

Needless to say, the stalker had apparently left something behind for the women he was following around, and it isn’t the kind of substance anyone would want to have plastered on their car from a total stranger.

“This is totally crazy,” she said of the incident. “This is like the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Despite her best efforts to wash off the organic matter, Fuslie could never get out the stain it left behind — nor the pure terror and trauma from that awful incident, five years later.