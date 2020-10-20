 Jinny banned from Twitch again for reckless driving - Dexerto
Jinny banned from Twitch again for reckless driving

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Jinny in Germany
Twitch/Jinnytty

IRL Jinny Twitch

Twitch star Jinny has revealed that the streaming platform will be banning her after she drove quite recklessly on a scooter while visiting Germany.

The popular IRL streamer explained to her viewers that her impromptu decision to ride a scooter without very much experience was a bad idea.

“I got banned. Not yet, but I will get banned because of scooter,” she said. “Because I don’t have a driver’s license, I’ve never tried scooter that much. So, I made a lot of mistakes.”

As Jinny further noted, even though she tried to be careful, mistakes were bound to happen. “So, I’m just not going to ride scooter to avoid any mistakes being made.”

In a since-deleted clip, Jinny can be seen riding a scooter while wobbling and appearing to have significant trouble steering.

At one point, the streamer even ran a red light and nearly bumped into other people trying to ride their vehicles.

“It was green! Damn it!” she cursed after crossing the road. “Wasn’t it green?”

How long will Jinny be banned for?

According to the Korean streamer, this ban will last for seven days, because this isn’t the first time Twitch has had to discipline her.

As Dexerto previously reported, Jinny was first banned back in July after playing The Last of Us Part 2 on stream.

During the broadcast, she erroneously referred to the female character, Abby, as a “transgender” which resulted in the platform banning her for a “hateful comment.”

However, Jinny was unbanned a mere eight hours later after making a public apology.

The ban timing is extremely unfortunate as Jinny is in the middle of a trip, so being unable to stream takes some fun out of the experience.

For her part, however, Jinny is taking the ban seriously and accepts that it was her fault. As for when she will be banned, she claimed that it will happen when it’s “morning in NA,” so the ban should be kicking in at some point on October 20.

Mr Beast gives away Teslas for Rogue Company wins

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:47

by Jacob Hale
Mr Beast gives away free Tesla for Rogue Company wins
Tesla/Hi-Rez/YouTube: Mr Beast

Mr Beast Tesla

Forever finding new ways to share his wealth, Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson offered his friends a new Tesla each — just for winning matches of Hi-Rez’s new first-person shooter Rogue Company.

Mr Beast is among the most popular creators on YouTube, with over 60 million subscribers across his channels, with some of his biggest videos being those where he does huge giveaways, be it money, cars, or even a private island.

Always thinking outside the box, though, Jimmy decided to turn his Rogue Company-sponsored video into yet another giveaway — and he made it a big one.

Mr Beast private island giveaway YouTube
Instagram: mrbeast
Earlier in 2020, Mr Beast bought a $700,000 private island and let his friends compete to win it.

At the start of the video, Mr Beast explains that as part of the sponsored video, he will give away a Tesla to each of his friends based on the Rogue Company matches they win.

The first game of the series was for Chandler to win one, the second for Chris, and the third and final matchup of their four-man roster was to win a Tesla for Karl.

The first match was a piece of cake for Beast and co., winning 7-0 to earn Chandler his Tesla, the first to be given away.

The second game was a quick loss, meaning Chris missed out on the new car, before the final match went the team’s way once again, with Karl winning the second Tesla given away in the video.

Obviously, it’s hard enough to maintain focus and not let nerves get the better of you when you’re trying your hardest to win in any game, but when you know you’re possibly getting a brand new Tesla worth tens of thousands of dollars, we can only imagine the pressure ramps up a bit.

Needless to say, everyone wants a friend like Mr Beast, especially if it means free cars just for winning in a video game.