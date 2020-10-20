Jinny banned from Twitch again for reckless driving - Dexerto

Twitch star Jinny has revealed that the streaming platform will be banning her after she drove quite recklessly on a scooter while visiting Germany.

The popular IRL streamer explained to her viewers that her impromptu decision to ride a scooter without very much experience was a bad idea.

“I got banned. Not yet, but I will get banned because of scooter,” she said. “Because I don’t have a driver’s license, I’ve never tried scooter that much. So, I made a lot of mistakes.”

As Jinny further noted, even though she tried to be careful, mistakes were bound to happen. “So, I’m just not going to ride scooter to avoid any mistakes being made.”

In a since-deleted clip, Jinny can be seen riding a scooter while wobbling and appearing to have significant trouble steering.

At one point, the streamer even ran a red light and nearly bumped into other people trying to ride their vehicles.

“It was green! Damn it!” she cursed after crossing the road. “Wasn’t it green?”

How long will Jinny be banned for?

According to the Korean streamer, this ban will last for seven days, because this isn’t the first time Twitch has had to discipline her.

As Dexerto previously reported, Jinny was first banned back in July after playing The Last of Us Part 2 on stream.

During the broadcast, she erroneously referred to the female character, Abby, as a “transgender” which resulted in the platform banning her for a “hateful comment.”

However, Jinny was unbanned a mere eight hours later after making a public apology.

The ban timing is extremely unfortunate as Jinny is in the middle of a trip, so being unable to stream takes some fun out of the experience.

For her part, however, Jinny is taking the ban seriously and accepts that it was her fault. As for when she will be banned, she claimed that it will happen when it’s “morning in NA,” so the ban should be kicking in at some point on October 20.