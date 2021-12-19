Forsen left stunned after “finding” summit1g in indie game

Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors was streaming Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo on Twitch when one character looked eerily similar to fellow streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar which caused him to crack up with laughter.

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo is a new adventure game loosely based on the movie from the famous film auteur.

Twitch streamer Forsen was playing through the game along with his chat when one character came along that looked hilariously alike to another popular Twitch streamer.

Forsen “finds” summit1g in-game

The former Hearthstone pro was playing Vertigo on December 18 when the incident occurred.

A cutscene in Vertigo showed a cop investigating a crime scene where a vehicle had flipped over. When the officer’s face was revealed, Forsen cracked up and said: “Summit?!”

He and his chat cracked up as the officer did strikingly resemble streamer summit1g.

The hilarious clip made its way over to summit1g’s channel, where he watched it on stream.

He watched the clip and said, “What the f**k is this? What the f**k!”

Summit denied the allegations that he made his way into the new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired game, and finished the clip saying: “That’s not me!”

Tons of Summit’s viewers filled the chat shouting “Doppelganger!”, and “That’s legit you.”

Summit didn’t take any offense to being compared to the character and shared a big laugh about the whole thing.