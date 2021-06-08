Fitness YouTuber suggests Logan Paul may have used PEDs before Mayweather fight - Dexerto

Logan Paul has may have used performance-enhancers prior to his fight with Floyd Mayweather on June 6, says fitness YouTuber More Plates More Dates, who analyzed the YouTuber’s physique.

No winner was officially announced after the historic fight between the 50-0 world champion and Logan Paul, but many were surprised that Logan was able to survive a full eight rounds.

Despite some heavy rumors, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer has also had to shut down rumors that he actually got knocked out and Floyd held him up to prolong the fight.

Either way, Logan’s impressive performance has led many to cast a suspicious eye that perhaps he had some help. More Plates More Dates has theorized that Logan likely had some kind of performance-enhancing drugs in his system, first identifying the differences in his physical appearance from years previous to this current stint of training in the lead-up to the fight.

The Fitness YouTuber ruled out anabolic steroids based on how much muscle mass Logan would likely want to gain, instead considering that in order to fight a global champion, he would have focused on metabolic modulators and endurance aids.

He added that he believed Logan was likely using aids that are allowed in an exhibition match, as someone who is new to boxing and therefore has some leeway as far as testing goes.

“The most logical thing obviously would be enhancing your endurance through manipulating her hematology,” the fitness YouTuber said. “So that would involve blood transfusions potentially… and then as well as looking at something like EPO that would be a very very obvious go-to for somebody as a boxer.”

He added, “This is the kind of sh*t you can get away with fairly easily if you don’t have a bunch of background data that shows like even a minuscule aberration would trigger a red flag.”

The YouTuber noted that it was likely, “especially given [Logan] gassing the f*ck out in the KSI fights, like his obvious biggest detriment is gassing out so why would you not be looking at that?”

Whether Logan used performance enhancers or not, going the full eight rounds is still a huge achievement when faced against global champion Floyd Mayweather.