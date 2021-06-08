Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty denies rumors she scammed seven men in money-making scheme - Dexerto

Singaporean Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty has denied accusations she was involved with several scams after a recorded phone call was spread online.

Kiaraakitty is a popular Twitch streamer with more than 214,000 followers on the platform, but she’s already had a pretty rocky 2021 after a ban earlier this year saw her channel drop off of the platform, and a second ban in March appeared to be due to a “wardrobe malfunction.”

And Kiara has once again found herself in some hot water after an audio recording was spread around online which was claimed to be her voice by the uploader.

The recording featured a woman admitting to scamming multiple men, and it was posted on YouTube on June 3 with the caption “Kiaraakitty exposed.”

The woman said, “I know guys when they’re lonely, and when they don’t have a good family situation, they are very vulnerable, so I just know what kind of people to target. I’ll ask them how’s life and let them open up, and when they open up, that’s when I know that I can take something from them.”

The woman being recorded admitted to having scammed at least seven men, including one with a disability, and one allegedly gave her his life savings of more than S$30,000 after she said she had a growth in her kidney.

The story grew rapidly and at the time of writing, the YouTube video has been viewed more than 90,000 times on YouTube, and the claims have even spread to popular Instagram accounts such as “Our Fallen Warriors,” which detailed elements of the different scams.

KiaraaKitty denies ‘scams’

Kiaraakitty has denied all of the rumors and said the audio itself is fake, making a statement in one of her Instagram stories on June 5.

She wrote, “Hi everyone, I heard some rumors about me, just to let you all know is false and staged. Is so ridiculous that I made a police report and currently waiting for the police before I can let you all know what happens. Thank you so much for all your support and love to me.”

The streamer is yet to provide an update on how the police dealt with the situation. We will keep you updated on this story.