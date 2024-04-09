Experts warn against ‘Oatzempic’ weight loss TikTok trend

Experts have warned against the viral ‘Oatzempic’ TikTok trend, which has gained popularity among people looking to lose weight.

TikTok users looking to lose weight are trying out the viral ‘Oatzempic’ hack, which gets its name from combining the words “oats” and “Ozempic.” However, the trend has nothing to do with the medication.

Oatzempic is an oat-infused blended drink comprising half a cup of rolled oats, one cup of water, juice from half a lime, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Users are participating in the ’30-day Oatzempic Challenge,’ wherein they consume it daily for a month to see its potential effects on weight loss.

While oats are beneficial in lowering blood sugar levels and can offer significant satiety due to their high fiber content, experts have cautioned that the beverage’s comparison to Ozempic and greater weight loss claims are misleading.

In an interview with CBS News, registered dietitian Lisa Valente of Healthline described the trend as “clever marketing for something that has no merit behind it.”

“Blended oat drinks are not the same as prescription drugs. It also seems like a dangerous trend that promotes disordered eating and isn’t nutritionally sound or based in science,” she said.

Maggie Evans, another dietitian from 9amHealth, also slammed the trend. She told the outlet: “Whether it’s Master Cleanse, water fasts or other extreme diets, these (trends) may result in short-term weight loss results, but aren’t the healthiest or most sustainable way to achieve that weight loss.”

Despite the skepticism from health experts, many TikTokers are still taking part in the ’30-day Oatzempic Challenge,’ and the hashtag for “Oatzempic” has over 1,900 posts so far.

This is just the latest viral hack to come under fire by experts, after South Korea’s food ministry warned against a bizarre TikTok trend of eating fried toothpicks.