TikTok shocked after finding out true dangers of dented food cans 

A TikToker went viral after she explained why dented cans were dangerous, and people were shocked by the revelation.

Ashlea, the video’s creator quickly went viral, accruing over 5 million views in just under a week.

“If you’ve ever wondered why they say don’t use dented cans,” the video’s poster, Nicole told viewers holding up a dented Campbell’s can to the camera, “This is why. Just got this and I cut it open to get the cans out. The cans were all like this,” she claimed.

“Looks like it split in the can there and the lining on the inside of the can is peeling off in the soup,” she said, showing off a tiny shard.

Article continues after ad

Dented food cans of any kind pose a health risk to humans. According to the USDA, there are two very important reasons why you should never purchase food from dented cans. The first is the possibility of consuming minuscule pieces of metallic debris. The second relates to the preservation of the contents inside, which may be compromised upon damage.

Article continues after ad

“Deep dents often have sharp points. A sharp dent on either the top or side seam can damage the seam and allow bacteria to enter the can. Discard any can with a deep dent on any seam,” USDA warns.

Many viewers surprised to discover that dented cans could pose a health risk. One wrote: “I always buy dented cans because I feel bad that no one wants them. I didn’t know this.”

Article continues after ad

Another panicked, writing: “I JUST ATE A DENTED CAN OF SPAGHETTI OS HELP WHAT DO I DO.”

“I was always told it was safe if they were dented inward. But if they were bloated out then it could be botulism,” one weighed in.

Botulism refers to a rare but serious illness caused by a “Toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing muscle paralysis, and even death.” Botulinum toxins are ingested through improperly processed food.

Article continues after ad

“If the can is dented or damaged along the rim or seam or has a ‘deep dent’—which the USDA defines as a dent you can lay your finger into—then the product can be contaminated with spoilage organisms or worse, foodborne pathogens such as botulism,” Tyler Williams, CEO of ASI Food Safety warned.