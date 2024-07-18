Tiktoker disgusts and delights viewers by eating a head of lettuce like an apple

A TikToker has gone viral for eating a head of lettuce without peeling off any of the leaves and eating it just like an apple.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has been the home of dozens of different types of food-related trends and massively viral videos.

We’ve seen “prison laffy taffy,” drinks made in the sink, and even scrambled pancakes in July 2024 alone.

TikToker Datrashmaaan has now gone viral for the unique way that he eats lettuce throughout the day, leaving some viewers utterly shocked in the process.

The man has been posting various lettuce videos since May 2024, and had his first million-view video on June 26, 2024.

In the clip, you can see him taking the “dirty” outer layer off a head of lettuce before adding chicken, a crouton, and ranch dressing.

Viewers were baffled as he ate lettuce like an apple, and shared their thoughts in the comments.

“I never thought watching a man eat a head of lettuce could be so enticing,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Why did I just sit here and watch a man eat a whole head of lettuce.”

“I’m never eating iceberg lettuce the same again. you rock,” a third replied.

The TikToker has gotten millions of views since his first video, and others have begun trying the lettuce-eating method themselves.

Liam, who goes by theplantslant on TikTok, used a tuna pouch and his favorite dressing on a head of lettuce.

“Is this complete and utter overkill? Potentially. But I actually quite like it,” he said.

Another food hack coming from the short-form video app is 7-second coffee, but the name of the drink has left some viewers confused.