Viral TikTok reveals how clean Chick-Fil-A food actually is

TikTok users are looking at Chick-Fil-A food in a new light after a TikToker has examined their chicken under a microscope.

Fast food restaurants are the kingdoms of comfort food, whether it’s McDonald’s or Chick-Fil-A. TikToker @closeintel brought home some Chick-Fil-A chicken, but it wasn’t just for eating this time.

To get a clear vision of just how sanitary their food is, the TikToker put it under a microscope, captivating the viral video platform in the process.

TikToker’s microscopic look at Chick-Fil-A

TikToker @closeintel has taken deep dives into fast food products before, but his microscopic look at Chick-Fil-A chicken has divided the platform.

Advertisement

In the video, the TikToker breaks down the skin and meat itself: “first the skin, I see lots of spices. I also see some kind of fibers, not sure what they are, and lots of grease.”

Moving onto the meat @closeintel was surprised just how “clean” the product was: “no blue or red fibers like McDonald’s.”

While most TikToker commenters are fascinated by @cleanintel’s dissection of Chick-Fil-A’s menu, others are afraid their future experiences will be ruined.

One TikTok user, Krystena1220, said: “you’re not going to ruin it for me!!! Still eating it I don’t care what’s in it!” Another user agreed and added: “I don’t even care if it got little fibers on I’m still eating it.”

Advertisement

However, others have appreciated @closeintel’s scientific approach to fast food, with TikToker commenter @iAkiSama saying: “I love your content so much. It reminds me why I was attracted to science when I was a kid.”

Other commenters have requested the TikToker to examine “Burger King” and “Dunkin Donuts”, so it’s only a matter of time before a Whopper is under the microscope.