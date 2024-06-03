Nurse warns new TikTok trend can cause “explosive diarrhea”

A nurse has warned against a new TikTok trend where creators are using Castor Oil to “detox” their bodies due to the fact it can cause “explosive diarrhea.”

Castor Oil has been used in dozens of different ways for years now, including in cosmetics, as a moisturizer, and more.

The large majority of them are external applications. However, influencers on TikTok have been recommending that users drink the oil to “detox” the body and lose weight.

Nurse Jane Clarke warned against the trend in an interview with Newsweek, warning that it can cause some adverse side effects in the process.

Article continues after ad

“The most dangerous myths we see, time and again on platforms such as TikTok, not just from creators themselves but especially in the comments, are that castor oil is a cure-all for everything, including cancer, and that castor oil is a miracle for weight loss,” she said.

“There is no scientific evidence that castor oil will have any impact whatsoever on serious illnesses such as cancer. This is simply untrue, and these myths are harmful.”

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Ani-Kolleshi

Clarke went on to explain that the use of Castor Oil helps push stool through your intestine without giving you the time to fully digest your food… meaning you’ll have diarrhea.

Article continues after ad

“For this reason, despite what TikTok influencers would have you believe, it is advisable to avoid ingesting castor oil altogether,” Clarke said. “While the oil is perfectly safe to use externally, it’s unlikely to have any real benefit other than soft skin.”

WebMD says much of the same, revealing that doctors will occasionally tell patients to use Castor Oil to treat constipation. However, its side effects are rather strong.

“Stomach/abdominal pain or cramping, nausea, diarrhea, or weakness may occur. If any of these effects last or get worse, tell your doctor or pharmacist promptly,” it reads.

“If your doctor has directed you to use this medication, remember that your doctor has judged that the benefit to you is greater than the risk of side effects. Many people using this medication do not have serious side effects.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest TikTok trend being warned against by doctors. Back in 2022, the “Sleepy Chicken” trend saw users cooking chicken with NyQuil — causing many to speak out against it.