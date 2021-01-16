Logo
FBE founders Benny & Rafi Fine called out by staff for “toxic workplace”

Published: 16/Jan/2021 19:54

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Fine Brothers Entertainment

Benny and Rafi Fine, the two creators behind the FBE (Fine Brothers entertainment) brand have come back into the spotlight today a year after they stepped back from FBE after former employees publicly accused them of racism and a “toxic” working environment.

In an investigative article by Insider, 26 former employees spoke out about their experiences working for FBE. The company’s former head of casting, Steve Caustey, revealed that the Fine brothers used a three-tier system to rank their “reactors”, and demanded that at least 33% of the people in their “react” videos involved people in the top tier before an episode could be made.

Causey told Insider that there were “more white people at the top” of the tier, which meant that episodes ended up being predominately white.

He said in an interview with them: “It was noticeable, but I don’t think it was intentional. I feel like it might’ve started as unconscious bias, but after a time enough people brought it up that it should have been addressed.”

A former researcher told Insider that FBE staff “profit from the idea that they’re diverse without valuing it authentically. They try to capitalize and commercialize on it as much as they can.”

FBE’s lawyers said to Insider that race wasn’t a factor in decisions such as tiers and video thumbnails, with a spokesperson adding that the Fine brothers “have always endeavored to feature a majority of underrepresented voices in FBE’s content.”

What happened with FBE last year?

In June 2020, a video resurfaced of a comedy sketch Benny Fine did with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson, wherein Benny was wearing blackface. The footage went viral and led to the two founders receiving extreme backlash.

High profile members of their ‘React’ series, such as Kennedy Zimet, made the decision to leave the channel after the footage went viral, with Zimet saying in a statement shared to Twitter that they felt “blindsided and flat out used, especially since they have not owned up to their actions by apologizing publicly or to their black cast members.”

This led to Mark Plier, who claimed to be a former producer for FBE, to claim on Twitter that the Fine brothers “wanted to benefit from the “diversity” but not benefit diversity”, alleging that YouTube video thumbnails with more than one BAME person were frequently turned down by the pair.

He also claimed that they “would frequently ask for the person of color to be on the right of the thumbnail and not the left, our only conclusion as to why that would be is the left person is the first one you’d see and thus the first impression.”

In further Tweets, Plier alleged that “the culture was so entrenched and they were so unwilling to hear our demands for changes that employee turnover became larger than the company’s actual size in just the 3 years I was there.”

The brothers released a statement apologizing for their “terrible errors of judgment” and ultimately decided to take a step back from the FBE company following the backlash.

Rust

Shroud impressed with Sykkuno’s “amazing” Rust skills: “You destroyed me!”

Published: 16/Jan/2021 17:57

by Georgina Smith
Shroud next to Sykkuno with the Rust logo
Twitch: Sykkuno / shroud

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was left in awe after Sykkuno managed to shoot him dead on the OTV Rust server, and it was safe to say he was impressed by the streamer’s aim, saying “you killed me, you’re amazing!”

The Offline TV Rust sever has been a huge talking point since the start of this year, as with the enormous host of streamers participating there are endless amounts of content for fans to consume on the daily.

The server even ended up needing to be split into two after people’s varying playstyles caused some tension and calls for a need to separate PVP-focused players and roleplay-focused players.

Rust promotional image with the logo on top
Facepunch Studios
While it was originally released in 2013, Rust has experienced a surge in popularity thanks to the OTV server.

However, that’s not to say that there haven’t been plenty of iconic moments between streamers, as even though the game can get pretty violent, the vast range of streamer interactions has led to some great scenes for fans.

That was the case for Sykkuno fans when he managed to kill shroud, leaving everyone impressed with his skills.

While they were competing for the Oil Rig, Sykkuno managed to get shroud with his gun as he jumped, and it didn’t seem like shroud expected it at all, dying with a bewildered “no, Sykkuno!”

Sykkuno’s hand immediately flew to his mouth, laughing and apologizing for the abrupt kill.

Michael sounded equally as impressed as he did betrayed, after a few seconds of silence saying “Sykkuno you killed me, you’re amazing!” But the compliments didn’t end there, with Micheal adding, “you destroyed me!” and even “you’re the better gamer, man” to which Sykkuno replied, “no, no, most definitely not.”

Sykkuno has talked previously about how he’s a “humongous fan of shroud” in the past, so this interaction definitely proved to be a positive one for the rising streamer.

One fan on Twitter said, “Sykkuno downed shroud and even shroud is proud of him,” another saying “that Sykkuno/shroud friendly PVP was beautiful to watch… what in the wholesome rivalry.”

The PVP moment was definitely an entertaining one all round, and while the results were unexpected, no one was more impressed than shroud himself.