Shroud impressed with Sykkuno's "amazing" Rust skills: "You destroyed me!" - Dexerto

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was left in awe after Sykkuno managed to shoot him dead on the OTV Rust server, and it was safe to say he was impressed by the streamer’s aim, saying “you killed me, you’re amazing!”

The Offline TV Rust sever has been a huge talking point since the start of this year, as with the enormous host of streamers participating there are endless amounts of content for fans to consume on the daily.

The server even ended up needing to be split into two after people’s varying playstyles caused some tension and calls for a need to separate PVP-focused players and roleplay-focused players.

However, that’s not to say that there haven’t been plenty of iconic moments between streamers, as even though the game can get pretty violent, the vast range of streamer interactions has led to some great scenes for fans.

That was the case for Sykkuno fans when he managed to kill shroud, leaving everyone impressed with his skills.

While they were competing for the Oil Rig, Sykkuno managed to get shroud with his gun as he jumped, and it didn’t seem like shroud expected it at all, dying with a bewildered “no, Sykkuno!”

Sykkuno’s hand immediately flew to his mouth, laughing and apologizing for the abrupt kill.

Michael sounded equally as impressed as he did betrayed, after a few seconds of silence saying “Sykkuno you killed me, you’re amazing!” But the compliments didn’t end there, with Micheal adding, “you destroyed me!” and even “you’re the better gamer, man” to which Sykkuno replied, “no, no, most definitely not.”

Sykkuno has talked previously about how he’s a “humongous fan of shroud” in the past, so this interaction definitely proved to be a positive one for the rising streamer.

One fan on Twitter said, “Sykkuno downed shroud and even shroud is proud of him,” another saying “that Sykkuno/shroud friendly PVP was beautiful to watch… what in the wholesome rivalry.”

Sykkuno down shroud and even shroud is proud of him lol — Syksimps (@syksimps) January 15, 2021

that sykkuno/shroud friendly pvp was beautiful to watch… what in the wholesome rivalry — charo 🌱 (@sykkology) January 15, 2021

The PVP moment was definitely an entertaining one all round, and while the results were unexpected, no one was more impressed than shroud himself.