How to watch James Charles on 'Love or Host' Twitch show - Dexerto

Make-up guru and Internet star James Charles has been announced as the next guest on Twitch’s viral game show “Love or Host” and he’s their biggest guest yet.

The show, which first started in June, combines reality TV and streaming and is aired on the AustinShow channel on Twitch. As the rules go, the chat decides on who is eliminated and will also act as the matchmaker.

The show has very quickly gained traction online, which may be unsurprising given there’s little else to do during a global health crisis. More than 100,000 people tuned in to the first episode, and recent episodes have consistently had more than 1.5 million views. Austin’s Twitch channel now has more than 1 million followers.

The game show used to be called “Rajjchelor,” after Austin formerly went by the alias Rajj Patel, but since rebranding, its popularity has massively increased. Austin also hosts other reality/streaming shows like his Talent Show, which in November will have a $40,000 prize pool.

Previous guests on the show have included Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, YouTuber CallMeCarson, and streamer Pokimane, but James Charles might be Love or Host’s biggest guest yet.

Part of the excitement around James Charles being on stems from a previous episode when a cardboard cutout of James made an appearance, sending fans into a frenzy.

I’m currently trending because of a cardboard cutout?? This is definitely a first, someone please explain hahahah — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 24, 2020

How to apply:

If you’re looking for love, specifically with James Charles, you can apply to be on the show using a Google Form shared by Austin, the show’s creator. Participants in previous episodes have also applied through the Google form.

LOVE OR HOST FT @jamescharles Sunday, November 15th 4PM EST MEN APPLY HERE https://t.co/M2yv2IHkj1 pic.twitter.com/UwrcwWQygz — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) November 8, 2020

To apply you must be above the age of 18, and you will need to provide your Twitter handle, and how many followers you have across social media platforms.

In order to be chosen you also need to prove how interesting you are in a 1-minute video submission, and be willing to participate in a live-streamed interview prior to the main show.

How to watch

You can watch the show live on the AustinShow channel on Twitch on Sunday, November 15 at 4 pm EST. We’ve embedded the stream here so you can easily tune in.

You don’t need an account to tune in, but you will need to make one if you want to take part in the comments and really engage with the show.