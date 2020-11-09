 How to watch James Charles on 'Love or Host' Twitch show - Dexerto
How to watch James Charles on ‘Love or Host’ Twitch show

Published: 9/Nov/2020 15:16

by Alice Hearing
James Charles
Instagram: James Charles

James Charles Twitch

Make-up guru and Internet star James Charles has been announced as the next guest on Twitch’s viral game show “Love or Host” and he’s their biggest guest yet.

The show, which first started in June, combines reality TV and streaming and is aired on the AustinShow channel on Twitch. As the rules go, the chat decides on who is eliminated and will also act as the matchmaker.

The show has very quickly gained traction online, which may be unsurprising given there’s little else to do during a global health crisis. More than 100,000 people tuned in to the first episode, and recent episodes have consistently had more than 1.5 million views. Austin’s Twitch channel now has more than 1 million followers.

The game show used to be called “Rajjchelor,” after Austin formerly went by the alias Rajj Patel, but since rebranding, its popularity has massively increased. Austin also hosts other reality/streaming shows like his Talent Show, which in November will have a $40,000 prize pool.

GeorgeNotFound on Love or Host Twitch
Twitch: AustinShow
One of the biggest guests on the show so far was YouTuber GeorgeNotFound

Previous guests on the show have included Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, YouTuber CallMeCarson, and streamer Pokimane, but James Charles might be Love or Host’s biggest guest yet.

Part of the excitement around James Charles being on stems from a previous episode when a  cardboard cutout of James made an appearance, sending fans into a frenzy.

How to apply:

If you’re looking for love, specifically with James Charles, you can apply to be on the show using a Google Form shared by Austin, the show’s creator. Participants in previous episodes have also applied through the Google form.

To apply you must be above the age of 18, and you will need to provide your Twitter handle, and how many followers you have across social media platforms.

In order to be chosen you also need to prove how interesting you are in a 1-minute video submission, and be willing to participate in a live-streamed interview prior to the main show.

How to watch

You can watch the show live on the AustinShow channel on Twitch on Sunday, November 15 at 4 pm EST. We’ve embedded the stream here so you can easily tune in.

You don’t need an account to tune in, but you will need to make one if you want to take part in the comments and really engage with the show.

Among Us

Dr Disrespect hints at possible Among Us stream with PewDiePie

Published: 9/Nov/2020 12:12

by Georgina Smith
Image of Dr Disrespect next to image of PewDiePie
Instagram: drdisrespect / YouTube: PewDiePie

Dr Disrespect PewDiePie

Dr Disrespect has hinted he may team up with fellow YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg this week, after being inundated with comments asking when he’s going to play the ridiculously popular social deduction game Among Us.

InnerSloth’s indie game Among Us surprised everyone when it experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity this year, over two years after it was originally released.

The game sees friends and strangers attempt to figure out who aboard the spaceship is the imposter, picking off crewmates one by one and sabotaging the mission.

Among Us Rocket League Mod
Innersloth
Among Us has been one of the most streamed games on Twitch throughout the year.

The craze has seen just about everyone from every walk of YouTube, Twitch, and beyond joining in with the fun. Recently, even US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC streamed for the first time with creators like Pokimane and Corpse Husband.

Will Dr Disrespect stream Among Us?

Even if someone hasn’t played Among Us so far, it’s unlikely that they’ve managed to swerve the influx of comments from fans asking them to play the game, with people keen to see how different personalities will tackle the often hilarious situations they end up in.

In a stream on November 8, Dr Disrespect finally responded to fans who were asking him to play the popular game. “You know, one thing I always get all the time. ‘When are you gonna play Among Us Doctor? When are you gonna play Among Us, Doctor?’”

Possible Pewdiepie collab this week from r/DrDisrespectLive

He went on to say that “I’ve never played it,” but after a long pause added that “I’ll play it with PewDiePie. Next week.” However, he also said “it’s up to you” suggesting that no actual arrangements have yet been made.

If an Among Us stream between Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and other popular streamers were to go ahead it would certainly be an entertaining one for fans who have been waiting for him to jump on the craze. And with the game having such a strong debate component, it’s always interesting to see how different people react under pressure.