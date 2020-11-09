 xQc gives honest verdict on Twitch streamers begging for subscriptions - Dexerto
xQc gives honest verdict on Twitch streamers begging for subscriptions

Published: 9/Nov/2020 16:33

by Georgina Smith
xQc in front of a tree with lights on, next to the Twitch logo
Twitch: xQcOW

Popular Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has criticized streamers who guilt trip their audience into donating to them via subscriptions after taking the decision to quit their full time job in favor of streaming.

xQc is a streamer with a follower base of a whopping four million followers on Twitch, playing a variety of games for his loyal audience, including hopping on the recent Among Us hype entertaining fans across the globe.

In recent weeks, fellow streamer Pokimane announced that she’s introducing a cap to donations on her channel, meaning that fans will be unable to donate more than $5  in one go. This was with the intention of encouraging people to donate to smaller streamers, and charities.

xQc Pokimane Twitch donation cap
xQc/Pokimane
The two streamers had interesting takes on donations to big creators.

xQc felt that the decision was a good one, but did express his concern that audiences would then have the same expectation for all streamers, potentially shaming creators who choose not to. Instances like this have encouraged streamers and fans alike to think more broadly about donation culture on platforms like Twitch, and xQc certainly had something to say about streamers that beg their followers for donations.

xQc shares his opinion on streamers asking for donations

On November 8, xQc brought up the topic during a Minecraft stream. “I’ve seen it all okay. I’ve seen people almost blame their audience, or their viewers, for quitting their job to go full-time.”

He went on to criticize those who “say ‘guys, I quit full-time and money’s not kicking in, so you guys are gonna have to subscribe,’” to which he responded “no, f**k off b**ch, the f**k is your problem? Don’t do that dude, who thinks like that?”

When a comment appeared saying “easy for you to say,” xQc shared his story of the times where he’d stream with 150 viewers. “Nobody donated, I was making two bucks a week. And I had the same exact take.”

He finished up by saying “it doesn’t matter. You shouldn’t guilt the viewers for something you did, a choice that you made, a career path that you took. That’s so weird.”

It certainly seems that the culture around donations is shifting, particularly amid the climate of demonetization and DMCA claims. As more streamers give their take on donation culture, the debate appears to be getting more intense.

How to watch James Charles on ‘Love or Host’ Twitch show

Published: 9/Nov/2020 15:16

by Alice Hearing
James Charles
Instagram: James Charles

Make-up guru and Internet star James Charles has been announced as the next guest on Twitch’s viral game show “Love or Host” and he’s their biggest guest yet.

The show, which first started in June, combines reality TV and streaming and is aired on the AustinShow channel on Twitch. As the rules go, the chat decides on who is eliminated and will also act as the matchmaker.

The show has very quickly gained traction online, which may be unsurprising given there’s little else to do during a global health crisis. More than 100,000 people tuned in to the first episode, and recent episodes have consistently had more than 1.5 million views. Austin’s Twitch channel now has more than 1 million followers.

The game show used to be called “Rajjchelor,” after Austin formerly went by the alias Rajj Patel, but since rebranding, its popularity has massively increased. Austin also hosts other reality/streaming shows like his Talent Show, which in November will have a $40,000 prize pool.

GeorgeNotFound on Love or Host Twitch
Twitch: AustinShow
One of the biggest guests on the show so far was YouTuber GeorgeNotFound

Previous guests on the show have included Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, YouTuber CallMeCarson, and streamer Pokimane, but James Charles might be Love or Host’s biggest guest yet.

Part of the excitement around James Charles being on stems from a previous episode when a  cardboard cutout of James made an appearance, sending fans into a frenzy.

How to apply:

If you’re looking for love, specifically with James Charles, you can apply to be on the show using a Google Form shared by Austin, the show’s creator. Participants in previous episodes have also applied through the Google form.

To apply you must be above the age of 18, and you will need to provide your Twitter handle, and how many followers you have across social media platforms.

In order to be chosen you also need to prove how interesting you are in a 1-minute video submission, and be willing to participate in a live-streamed interview prior to the main show.

How to watch

You can watch the show live on the AustinShow channel on Twitch on Sunday, November 15 at 4 pm EST. We’ve embedded the stream here so you can easily tune in.

You don’t need an account to tune in, but you will need to make one if you want to take part in the comments and really engage with the show.