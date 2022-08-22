Fans are convinced Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett are back together

Eagle-eyed fans are thoroughly convinced that TikTok stars Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett are dating again after the two were spotted together during a trip to Canada.

Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett are two internet stars whose relationship has taken TikTok by storm on a number of occasions.

The former couple notably split up in early 2021 after it was surmised that Nessa had purportedly cheated on Josh with Jaden Hossler, a TikToker-turned-music artist with whom Nessa wrote a song, ‘La Di Die.’

Jaden and Nessa dated for some time afterwards, but broke up in May 2022, with both parties denying that their breakup had anything to do with Nessa’s upcoming album.

Since then, the net has been on the lookout for any news regarding Nessa and Jaden’s relationship status… and they’re convinced Nessa is dating Josh again.

In August 2022, Nessa and Josh were spotted hanging out and taking pics with fans during a trip to Canada, leaving many convinced that they are getting back together on the low.

Instagram: tiktokroomtm

This wouldn’t be the first time the ex-couple has been seen together, either. Shortly after Nessa’s breakup with Jaden, they were spotted taking a walk together by a fan who posted a pic from the outing to social media.

That’s not all, the duo were also seen at a party together just a few days later, with an insider claiming they’d witnessed the TikTokers “making out and dancing and grinding” — and even said they had left the party together.

Instagram: TikTokInsiders Nessa and Josh were spotting cozying up together at a party the weekend of May 21.

For now, it’s still unclear whether this couple is officially back together or not, and Josh has been decidedly quiet about any rumors regarding himself and Nessa. After the two were caught on their walk, Josh notably claimed that he “was on a dog walk and she wanted to talk. And so we went on the dog walk and talked. Kinda to get some closure and everything.”

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that fans are invested in their relationship, whether it’s merely platonic or otherwise.