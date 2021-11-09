Ezra Waters TikTok account disappears following allegations from multiple women

TikToker and music artist Ezra Waters, real name Gregory Ezra Clark, appears to have removed his account, following allegations of sexual assault from two women. Waters’ other social platforms have also been removed.

On November 4, another TikTok user, Nadine Milad, alleged that she had been a victim of abuse at the hands of Waters, a popular TikToker with over 100,00 followers.

She claims that Ezra had visited to comfort her after her dog was put down. When Nadine attempted to sleep, she says “He started humping my leg, and I was really uncomfortable. I said ‘no, I don’t want to have sex, I told you.’

“He’d be like ‘oh yeah,’ and then he’d do it again. Then eventually he left when he realized he wasn’t going to get what wanted,” she concludes, claiming “you violated my boundaries, physical and emotionally.”

@nadinemilad I really debated making this video but always seeing him on my fyp after what I experienced w him really bothers my spirit ♬ original sound – Nadine Milad

Second allegation against Ezra Waters on TikTok

On November 7, Nadine shared another accusation against Waters, from another woman, identified as Sheree, who is also on TikTok.

“She met Ezra through TikTok, that’s where he gets a lot of his victims,” Nadine alleged. “He physically assaulted her, in his room, digitally, if you know what I mean. The trauma, and her injuries, are so bad that she’s still recovering from that. This happened about a week ago.”

It is also claimed that the incident was referred to authorities, who are now conducting an investigation into the accusations made by Sheree.

Nadine shared a screen recording of messages between herself and Sheree, with Sheree explaining her story.

A GoFundMe has also been setup for Sheree, who is apparently now homeless after being evicted and left with no money following an abusive relationship with another person. The target amount to raise is $5,000.

“My name is Ree. I recently walked away from a severely abusive relationship of 3 years where I was strangled and almost lost my life. My ex is currently on the run and got my car repoed,” The GoFundMe explains. “Please help me rebuild so I can find housing and get some of my medical treatments from my injuries taken cared of. I would really appreciate it and it would be a blessing!”

Ezra Waters had over 139,000 followers on TikTok. He’s also a musician, and his SoundCloud page remains active, but his TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram are all unavailable.

There has been no response to the accusations at the time of writing. Dexerto has reached out to Ezra for comment.