Kick streamer injured in car crash after getting rear-ended

A Kick streamer was left in tears after she was suddenly involved in a car crash and required medical attention.

IRL streams can be some of the most unpredictable broadcasts on any platform and Kick streamer ‘Moxie’ showed exactly why during a June 3 stream.

Like many Kick streamers, Moxie was in Texas to compete in Ice Poseidon’s scavenger hunt contest and was filming content while driving around the state when she suddenly got hit from behind.

In the middle of her stream, a large Ford rear-ended her car, hurting her head and almost knocking the glasses off her face.

“Oh my God,” the Canadian cried. “My head f**king hurts! Get me the f**k out of here.”

Moxie’s driver was not happy either and began ranting about the man who hit them as the two pulled over to the side of the road.

Eventually, the squad entered an auto shop to ask for directions to the hospital and received some help from employees as she explained she wasn’t American and had no idea how the medical or legal system works.

The streamer ended up going back outside and had some choice words for the man who rear-ended her, saying how she was baffled that he never saw them.

“I could drive better than that. I wouldn’t get in a f**king car crash,” she slammed and recorded his license plate for evidence.

This is hardly the first time a Kick streamer was the victim of a vehicular incident. Earlier in May, on the way to Ice Poseidon’s scavenger hunt, a streamer nearly ran over another creator after they got into an argument about who would compete in the contest.