Car crashes into Twitch Streamer in shocking clip

Twitch Streamer Stephanie live-streamed from France as a car slowly reversed into her, nearly knocking her over.

StephanieQuatro is an IRL streamer who viewers can find, as stated in her Twitch bio, “EVERYWHERE. In the city? At the gym? On a party? Disneyland?! Haunted church…say no more.”

Stephanie streamed her adventures in Malaga, Spain. But the unthinkable happened while she ate and talked with her Twitch chat.

Car hits streamer

StephanieQuatro was IRL streaming as usual, showing viewers the everyday aspects of her life. She had sat down at a bistro table at night when a car began reversing towards her slowly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The car then kept reversing until it crashed into the streamer’s chair. Stephanie noticed as the car approached just in time to avoid getting knocked over. She jumped out of the chair, shocked at what had happened.

A man then ran up to the car and kicked it as the driver realized his mistake and backed off.

Despite crashing into her, the driver still tried again to reverse correctly a second time.

Redditors react to stream car crash

Viewers on the Reddit forum r/LivestreamFail reacted to the car crash.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Redditors’ conversation mainly revolved around the fact that the driver tried to reverse again a second time, and the man who ran up and kicked the car nearly crashed into Stephanie.

Article continues after ad

“lol I like the second attempt.”

“In the end the car goes to reverse again. In the end the car goes to reverse again.”

The man who kicked the car was praised for the force of the blow.

“what a kick he dented the shit out of that car.”

Article continues after ad

Unwanted livestream interactions have also been happening to larger streamers like xQc, who was stopped by a TikTok troll and harassed for nearly 10 minutes in London in the lead-up to the Sidemen Charity match.