Kick streamer reportedly crashed McLaren 720S supercar and fled the scene

Kick streamer and content creator HsTikkyTokky crashed his McLaren 720S supercar and then reportedly fled the car and the scene afterward.

It has been reported that popular content creator and Kick streamer HsTikkyTokky crashed his McLaren 720S supercar and then allegedly fled the scene, leaving the destroyed car behind.

Harrison “HSTikkyTokky” Sullivan has made waves in the fitness influencer space of late. The 22-year-old British content creator best known for his IRL Kick vlogs in which he takes viewers through his life, providing fitness and health tips along the way.

Those who follow HSTikkyTokky will know he has a soft spot for expensive and fast cars. The influencer often shares photos on social media of his collection as well as taking them out for a spin in his vlogs. Most recently, the influencer purchased a new McLaren at the beginning of March, sharing his first ride with viewers.

Article continues after ad

However, it has been reported that the streamer was involved in a car accident, destroying his McLaren 720S supercar and fleeing the scene in the process.

Article continues after ad

A video circulating online shows the destroyed car, with HSTikkyTokky’s friend and fellow influencer General G caught on camera lying down on the ground outside of the car following the crash.

The video includes footage of the damaged McLaren, the doors open, and the car aimed towards the curb with smoke coming out of the vehicle.

The person filming the incident can be heard shouting “f**king hell, HS has f**king walked off. Left his McLaren and walked off.” They can then be heard asking if General G is okay, walking over to the influencer who is lying on the ground and appears to be in pain.

Article continues after ad

It is unclear if there were more people involved in the crash and what the injuries they sustained may have been. However, it has been alleged that a third party involved in the incident did receive injuries from the accident.

We’ll be sure to update this story if and when more details are revealed.