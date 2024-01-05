ExtraEmily confronted on IRL cooking stream as woman thought she was making “crack”

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily had a very unexpected encounter with a stranger during an unorthodox cooking stream, as her small stove set-up in a car park attracted the wrong kind of attention.

ExtraEmily is known best for her IRL streams, where she often gets up to mischief and creates entertaining highlights for her now 7,000+ average viewers.

Many of these viewers tune in knowing that really anything could happen on these IRL streams, and when Emily began cooking steak in a car park, it was sure to cause some commotion.

During the cooking stream, a stranger, unaware of Emily’s stream, confronted her after mistakenly believing she was instead cooking up an illegal substance.

ExtraEmily confronted during cooking stream

Admittedly, Emily’s cooking setup did look rather suspicious, as she simply sat down on the asphalt and used a small portable stove.

The woman, under totally the wrong impression, shouted over, “Ma’am, this is a family establishment. You’re not allowed to cook crack in the parking lot.”

“Oh – I’m cooking steak!” Emily quickly retorted, to which the woman, perhaps not believing her, asked, “What kind of steak?”

Thankfully, once the misunderstanding was cleared up, the woman simply said “you go girl,” after ExtraEmily explained it was for a “YouTube, Twitch thing.”

“She was so mad, but then she was so nice at the end. That was crazy.” Emily said.

Moments like these are of course why Emily’s stream became so popular throughout 2023, and if she keeps up these antics on her IRL outings, 2024 could be another year of growth for her channel.