Ethan Klein removes Frenemies episode with unproven claims made by Trisha Paytas

Not long after an episode of Frenemies disappeared from YouTube and other sites, H3H3’s Ethan Klein explained why comments from Trisha Peytas made him feel “obligated” to take the video down.

Trisha Paytas and Klein ended their “Frenemies” podcast earlier in 2021 and kicked off a firestorm of drama in the process.

Now, Ethan has scrubbed a previous episode of the podcast from listings, until Paytas can, as he put it on Twitter, “better illuminate the situation.

“It has come to my attention that Trisha, in episode #17 of frenemies, called out a teacher by name and accused him of molesting her during school,” Klein wrote on Twitter. “She claimed the teacher was arrested and served time for possession of c***d p********y.”

Advertisement

Some of the claims Paytas made in the episode, according to Ethan, didn’t match up with the facts available.

“She also claimed that someone else had come forward to say he molested them as well.” He added. “Upon further review, these claims seem to contradict available evidence.”

“Because of the nature of these claims, and the stress it’s causing to his family, I have decided to unlist the episode for now until Trisha can better illuminate the situation,” he added.

While Klein did remove the episode, he said on Twitter that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t believe his former cohost.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch streamer PandaTV in ER after long subathon stream

“I want to emphasize that I do not believe Trisha would lie about something like this, so I want to give her the opportunity to clarify,” Ethan ended his Twitter statement with. “But in the meantime, because the teacher has passed on and cannot defend himself, I feel obligated to remove it for now.”

At the time of writing Paytas has yet to respond to the episode being removed.