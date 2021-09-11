Piper Rockelle breaks down in tears on TikTok over “harassment” after P!nk criticism

14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle has posted a video to TikTok of her in tears, claiming she’s being “harassed” by people online after singer P!nk tweeted about her content.

Piper Rockelle is a YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers, who posts various content like lifestyle videos and challenges. She also has over 4 million followers on Instagram where she posts pictures of herself, though in the bio it is made clear that the account is “managed by family.”

On August 29, popular singer P!nk tweeted about young content creators who are being exploited by their parents, naming Piper as an example.

“How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say … “this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!” she wrote in a tweet that now has over 16,000 likes.

How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say … “this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!” — P!nk (@Pink) August 29, 2021

After the tweet caused some controversy, Piper told Insider: “Pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual. They’re only sexual if you view us that way,” also stating that, “my mom doesn’t make me do anything.”

The conversation regarding the subject online has been ongoing since then, and on September 10 Piper uploaded a video to TikTok in which she revealed the impact the backlash has had on her.

The 14-year-old is seen crying, and in response to a viral Sound that asks “who got you crying like that,” she answered: “A certain celebrity that tweeted about me doing normal things that all teenagers with social media do nowadays, SINGLING ME OUT!”

She went on to claim: “Now I’m being bullied and harassed by grown adults on a daily basis. Thanx!”

The TikTok has received almost 90,000 likes and over 300,000 views, with some commenters supporting the young star, but others echoing P!nk’s opinion.