Ethan Klein explains why he's not discussing Trisha Paytas Frenemies drama anymore - Dexerto

YouTube stars Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas had a major falling out after their heated argument on the now-defunct Frenemies podcast — and a week later, Klein is officially done discussing the drama.

For those out of the loop, Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas created a podcast together called ‘Frenemies,’ so-named due to the unexpected friendship that blossomed between them after they had a fairly public beef in 2019.

Since then, the two have released 39 episodes on their podcast, which became one of the internet’s most popular shows — but nearly a year after starting the project, Patyas brought up monetary and business concerns that ended up tearing an irreparable rift in their partnership during a live broadcast.

Advertisement

Paytas claimed that they weren’t let in on important business decisions and weren’t getting a big enough cut of the show’s profits, while Klein felt Paytas was receiving a “generous” income from the project and argued he was within his rights to hire new employees as he saw fit.

(Topic begins at 1:30:00)

After a week-long back and forth spat between the two stars, Klein has announced that he is finished discussing the drama, as told in a Tweet and TikTok video on June 13.

“I know y’all want me to talk about Trisha, but this whole thing is extremely upsetting and disturbing, I’m still processing it,” he wrote. “This is a person who I considered one of my closest friends a week ago who is now making videos accusing me of sexually harassing her. It’s too much.”

Advertisement

Klein followed up his tweet with another statement: “Trisha said I was sexualizing her in the workplace, which is the textbook definition of sexual harassment.”

trisha said i was sexualizing her in the workplace which is the textbook definition of sexual harassment — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 14, 2021

Klein’s response follows a video that Paytas uploaded recently, where they claim that Klein brought up an instance of sexual assault that happened to them in the past while on a trip with their mother. Paytas claimed the situation made them very uncomfortable.

Related News

They composed several more tweets in the midst of this, claiming that they didn’t know if Ethan was “twisting everything I say” to “drive more hate my way or not, but it’s disheartening.”

Advertisement

I’m not sure if twisting everything i say this week is intentional to drive more hate my way or not but it’s disheartening. Starting with me wanting to “fire a crew” to now “accusations of sexual harassment” when it’s ME talking about MY sexual health/ history — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 14, 2021

As of right now, it appears that Klein is well and truly done bringing their feud out into the public . Their shared fanbase remains highly divided, with some taking Paytas’ side while others argue in defense of Ethan.