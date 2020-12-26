Dunkey “apologizes” for believing Dream cheated his Minecraft speedruns

The saga of Dream’s supposed cheating to achieve Minecraft speedrun records is still dragging on, even after his response to the claims. At least Videogamedunkey has come out with an apology – of sorts – after initially believing the accusations.

Never one to be taken too seriously, Dunkey initially covered the drama when the speedrun moderators made their claims about Dream’s “too lucky to be genuine” time in Minecraft.

Although he was tongue-in-cheek, his video covering the allegations actually racked up more views than the allegation video itself, so it certainly spread the word of the drama even further.

Dream has since posted an in-depth response, claiming to have drafted in the help of an Astrophysicist PhD from Harvard to do the calculations, and the findings appear to disprove the moderators’ math.

Dunkey’s message to Dream

Not everyone was convinced though – some poked holes in the defense, and were also critical that the name of the Astrophysicist was not given.

Whether you believe he cheated or not now comes down to personal choice in who you believe, but Dunkey as at least come out to apologize for ‘jumping on the bandwagon.’

“Somehow I just got sucked into the hype, and the drama, and I got on the ‘Dream cheated’ bandwagon,” he explained. “It wasn’t just me who fell for the trap, all of you thought he cheated, don’t lie.”

However, Dunkey didn’t seem totally convinced by Dream’s defense either, poking fun at the ‘1 in 100 million’ figure given by his researcher (still substantially less than the 1 in 7.5 trillion which the moderators had claimed).

However, the research presented by Dream actually claimed that the odds were statistically insignificant, and fell within the possibility of random chance.

“I think Dream’s video made a lot of great points, and it really disproved all the haters out there,” Dunkey continues in his apology. “Again, I just want to apologize to Dream for jumping the gun on this. It’s really not like the internet to hop on a moronic bandwagon, with absolutely no credible information to back their claims,” he finished, sarcastically of course.

Dream’s rebuttal video has now racked up 5.4 million views in only a few days, and generally, the internet seems to be taking his side in the debate, even if there are still some lingering questions about the findings.