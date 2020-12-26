Logo
Dunkey “apologizes” for believing Dream cheated his Minecraft speedruns

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:02

by Calum Patterson
Dream and Dunkey logos on red background
YouTube: Videogamedunkey

Dream Speedrunning

The saga of Dream’s supposed cheating to achieve Minecraft speedrun records is still dragging on, even after his response to the claims. At least Videogamedunkey has come out with an apology – of sorts – after initially believing the accusations.

Never one to be taken too seriously, Dunkey initially covered the drama when the speedrun moderators made their claims about Dream’s “too lucky to be genuine” time in Minecraft.

Although he was tongue-in-cheek, his video covering the allegations actually racked up more views than the allegation video itself, so it certainly spread the word of the drama even further.

Dream has since posted an in-depth response, claiming to have drafted in the help of an Astrophysicist PhD from Harvard to do the calculations, and the findings appear to disprove the moderators’ math.

Dream's logo next to four Minecraft characters
YouTube: Dream
Dream’s Minecraft speedruns have become a big issue of debate.

Dunkey’s message to Dream

Not everyone was convinced though – some poked holes in the defense, and were also critical that the name of the Astrophysicist was not given.

Whether you believe he cheated or not now comes down to personal choice in who you believe, but Dunkey as at least come out to apologize for ‘jumping on the bandwagon.’

“Somehow I just got sucked into the hype, and the drama, and I got on the ‘Dream cheated’ bandwagon,” he explained. “It wasn’t just me who fell for the trap, all of you thought he cheated, don’t lie.”

However, Dunkey didn’t seem totally convinced by Dream’s defense either, poking fun at the ‘1 in 100 million’ figure given by his researcher (still substantially less than the 1 in 7.5 trillion which the moderators had claimed).

However, the research presented by Dream actually claimed that the odds were statistically insignificant, and fell within the possibility of random chance.

“I think Dream’s video made a lot of great points, and it really disproved all the haters out there,” Dunkey continues in his apology. “Again, I just want to apologize to Dream for jumping the gun on this. It’s really not like the internet to hop on a moronic bandwagon, with absolutely no credible information to back their claims,” he finished, sarcastically of course.

Dream’s rebuttal video has now racked up 5.4 million views in only a few days, and generally, the internet seems to be taking his side in the debate, even if there are still some lingering questions about the findings.

Twitch streamer gifts takeout delivery driver $4000 for Christmas

Published: 26/Dec/2020 14:47

by Luke Edwards
Fairlight_Excalibur

It may be the season for giving, but some people take that meaning to another level. This is particularly true for Twitch streamer Fairlight, who has grabbed the Christmas spirit by the horns and gifted $4000 to a random takeout delivery driver for the sixth year running.

Christmas is a tough time of the year for many. While most of us have the opportunity to take a break from life’s stress, some people have to spend their time working to put food on the table. This is true for delivery drivers, who this year put themselves at risk to ensure people have access to food.

It’s particularly impressive when streamers set an example to their followers, generating and promoting generosity at this time of year.

Twitch streamer Fairlight, who streams variety to over 400,000 followers, gave a bunch of cheques and cash worth $4000 to his Chinese food delivery driver, in a tradition that goes back six years. It was clear that the money meant a lot to her, as she could barely hold back tears.

Fairlight had to assure her that he wasn’t it wasn’t a joke, before presenting her with a series of cashable cheques – all she would need to do is write her name in and process them through a bank.

He left a message on Twitter encouraging his followers to help out the less fortunate. “That’s the real spirit of Christmas, even if you can only help in a small way,” he added.

It’s incredibly heartwarming to see streamers and influencers giving back to the community at this time of year. People like Mr Beast are running their own giveaways, with the YouTuber looking like he might shatter some records along the way.

Of course, Mr Beast has his own history of being charitable with pizza delivery drivers, after he spontaneously donated an entire house to one in December 2019.

Given Fairlight doesn’t have the same following as MrBeast, it’s great to see him taking the initiative to brighten up someone’s Christmas every year. Hopefully, we’ll see this six-year tradition extended and spread for years to come.