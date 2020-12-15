PewDiePie speechless after narrowly escaping death in Hardcore Minecraft

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was stunned after he almost died in Minecraft Hardcore mode. His new save file almost came to an end.

PewDiePie surprised fans in December, when he announced he was launching a new Minecraft series. This time, the Swede started a new run in the sandbox adventure title’s Hardcore mode.

During his latest episode, the 31-year-old took on the Nether. However, things took a turn for the worse when the YouTuber found himself seconds away from dying.

PewDiePie’s Hardcore Minecraft fun almost ended

The YouTuber’s venture into Hardcore mode has been intense so far as the looming threat of permadeath hanging over each episode has made for thrilling entertainment. The star’s struggle to get a bed in his December 15 upload, however, almost cost him everything.

Kjellberg’s adventure almost came to an end when his battle with a Phantom left him with only half a heart. “I’m gonna die. Oh, it’s getting bright, I just have to live a little bit longer! WHY DON’T I HAVE A BED YET?!” he exclaimed as the sun began to rise.

Speechless, he desperately dug a hole beneath his character and hid underground with his shield raised up. Daytime finally came and he narrowly escaped death.

(Topic starts at 18:34)

After taking in the intense moment, the content creator finally joked, “Ahhhhh. That’s what a coward would say, “Oh boo hoo I almost died.” … Didn’t affect me one bit.”

PewDiePie’s Hardcore Minecraft series has been a massive hit on YouTube so far as fans are excited for his return to the sandbox title. Each upload has pulled in millions of views, despite him only just starting.

The mode’s permadeath feature means that each episode could be his last. Thankfully, the star managed to scrape on by and live to see another day during his latest adventure.