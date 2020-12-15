Logo
Minecraft

PewDiePie speechless after narrowly escaping death in Hardcore Minecraft

Published: 15/Dec/2020 22:01

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie next to Minecraft enemy Phantom.
YouTube: PewDiePie / Mojang

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was stunned after he almost died in Minecraft Hardcore mode. His new save file almost came to an end.

PewDiePie surprised fans in December, when he announced he was launching a new Minecraft series. This time, the Swede started a new run in the sandbox adventure title’s Hardcore mode.

During his latest episode, the 31-year-old took on the Nether. However, things took a turn for the worse when the YouTuber found himself seconds away from dying.

Screenshot of PewDiePie narrowly escaping death in Minecraft.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish YouTuber had to run for his life in the latest Hardcore Minecraft episode.

PewDiePie’s Hardcore Minecraft fun almost ended

The YouTuber’s venture into Hardcore mode has been intense so far as the looming threat of permadeath hanging over each episode has made for thrilling entertainment. The star’s struggle to get a bed in his December 15 upload, however, almost cost him everything.

Kjellberg’s adventure almost came to an end when his battle with a Phantom left him with only half a heart. “I’m gonna die. Oh, it’s getting bright, I just have to live a little bit longer! WHY DON’T I HAVE A BED YET?!” he exclaimed as the sun began to rise.

Speechless, he desperately dug a hole beneath his character and hid underground with his shield raised up. Daytime finally came and he narrowly escaped death.

(Topic starts at 18:34)

After taking in the intense moment, the content creator finally joked, “Ahhhhh. That’s what a coward would say, “Oh boo hoo I almost died.” … Didn’t affect me one bit.”

PewDiePie’s Hardcore Minecraft series has been a massive hit on YouTube so far as fans are excited for his return to the sandbox title. Each upload has pulled in millions of views, despite him only just starting.

The mode’s permadeath feature means that each episode could be his last. Thankfully, the star managed to scrape on by and live to see another day during his latest adventure.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update: early patch notes, release time, more

Published: 15/Dec/2020 21:10 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 21:11

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Treyarch and Activision are on the cusp of launching Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means a massive update has been released that made major changes to both games.

Season One is finally arriving on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and while most of the attention is on all of the new content that’s on its way, a patch has been released that’s implemented adjustments to the games’ core areas.

On December 14, Treyarch announced the first set of major details about the update and what it includes include, and there’s plenty there to pique players’ interests. Here are all of the changes that have been confirmed:

  • Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles
  • Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection
  • Multiplayer mode updates
  • Spawn improvements
  • Zombies fixes & updates, including two-player split-screen
  • PC stability updates
  • And more

Black Ops Cold War Season One patch notes

Unfortunately, the full patch notes for this have not been released, even though the update itself is already live in Black Ops Cold War.

According to Treyarch’s announcement, they will be putting out one massive patch notes for both BOCW and Warzone Season 1 changes once the latter’s update is live, which is expected to be at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET / 7 AM GMT on December 15/16.

If the devs follow the same pattern as with previous major updates, then the patch notes should be available a couple of hours prior to the release time, so make sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be posting them as soon as they’re available.

As for what new content will be added for the new season, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Season One and Warzone Season One info pages.