Minecraft

Dream’s Minecraft speedrun cheating defense slammed for “absurd errors”

Published: 24/Dec/2020 11:31

by Georgina Smith
Dream's logo next to a graph
dreambranding.com / YouTube: DreamXD

Dream Speedrunning

Following the release of a document defending YouTuber Dream over cheating allegations written by an astrophysicist, a statistician has claimed that the report contains “amateur mistakes” and “absurd errors.”

Dream is a YouTuber who found popularity and a large fan base through his Minecraft content. Among the videos he posts for his 14 million subscribers are speedruns, in which he tries to complete Minecraft in record time.

However, his 1.16 speedrun was rejected after a December 12 video released by YouTuber Geosquare and the Minecraft Speedrun mod team claimed that the odds of the record were “too unlikely to verify.”

Dream's avatar is shown against a green background.
YouTube: Dream
Dream hit back at the accusations, calling them “total BS”

Dream immediately denied the claims that he cheated, and promised a more comprehensive defense to the position given some time to produce it, also saying “I’m going to be most likely hiring multiple well-renowned statisticians to look at the numbers.”

On December 23 Dream delivered his response video as promised, utilizing a full report written by an anonymous astrophysicist hired through the online science consulting company Photoexcitation.

However, Reddit user mbf-, who claims they are a “particle physicist with a PhD in physics,” responded to Dream’s defense document penned by the astrophysicist, claiming that the report is full of problems.

“Whoever wrote that is either deliberately manipulating numbers in favor of Dream or is totally clueless despite having working experience with statistics. Familiarity with the concepts is clearly there, but they are misapplied in absurd ways.”

They also wrote that the “amateur mistakes” that appear in the document make them question the overall qualification of the (anonymous) author.”

Comment from discussion [D] Accused minecraft speedrunner who was caught using statistic responded back with more statistic..

The physicist goes on to critique some of the math used in the report, analysing in detail some of the errors they believe to be present in their calculations.

The comment has now amassed several hundred awards from people who agree with mbf-, though Dream certainly still has his fair share of supporters.

The stats behind the allegations are so complicated that it appears this dispute will take a long time to resolve. But with each side strongly defending their position, viewers have been left unsure as to what the truth actually is.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan reveals insane plans for 2000 acre doomsday ranch

Published: 24/Dec/2020 11:04

by Jacob Hale
Joe Rogan podcast smile
Spotify: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed his mind-boggling plans for a 2000 acre doomsday ranch in Texas for when “sh*t hits the fan.”

While filming an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Texas native and reality TV star Richard Rawlings, commonly known for his work on Fast N’ Loud, the two discussed Rogan’s move from Los Angeles to Texas among other things.

Eventually, Rawlings asked Rogan whether he’d bought a ranch, which he hasn’t yet, only currently living out of his incredible $14.4m mansion in Austin, Texas.

That said, Rogan does have plans for a ranch, but they’re far more fleshed out than you could imagine.

Richard Rawlings on Joe Rogan Experience spotify podcast
Spotify
Rogan and Rawlings spoke about all manner of things: including Rogan’s huge self-sufficient ranch plans.

Far more than just a regular ranch, Rogan wants a massive place that can house everyone he cares about when the time comes, and he’s considered every possibility.

“I’ve got a crazy plan,” he said during the episode. “The plan is to have a place that’s completely self-sufficient. Like a hunting ranch,” before adding that he’ll be getting “everything” and the “whole deal” including water, wind turbines, animals, vegetables and more.

Then, he says, he wants room for friends for when “sh*t hits the fan,” comparing it to his time in LA. “When sh*t hit the fan in LA, it opened my eyes… I realized that we got really lucky… but there was a real concern that it would get so bad that the supply chain would fall apart, and I would have to feed my friends… I should probably have a place where all the people that I love can exist and survive.”

Topic starts at -2:36:32

Incredibly, Rogan’s reasoning does make sense. Should there be any major issues, having a place where you can look after your family and friends and offer a sustainable life to them is perfect, despite the likelihood of such an event occurring.

Earlier in the podcast, Rogan also spoke about upgrading his studio set, saying that the current one is only there because they had five weeks and a deadline to hit, so expect to see a brand new studio before a doomsday ranch at the very least.

Rogan has clearly thought his plans out extensively and knows exactly what he wants — now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what he actually does.