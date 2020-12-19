Logo
Who is Tommyinnit? Twitch’s fastest-growing streamer from Minecraft fame

Published: 19/Dec/2020 12:31

by Luke Edwards
@tommyinnit/Mojang

From the Yogscast to Dream, Minecraft has been awash with ridiculous streaming talent over the years. But there’s a new face on the scene – Thomas ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons. He’s a 16-year-old English Twitch streamer who has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the past three months.

At the start of the year, Tommyinnit was a Twitch streamer with a relatively modest following. He had just under 26k followers, averaging about 500 viewers per Twitch stream. However, in the past few months, his popularity has ballooned to the point he’s become easily the fastest-growing Twitch streamer on the platform, in addition to a booming YouTube subscriber base.

At first glance, you’d expect Tommyinnnit to just be another kid streamer. But the reality is far from it. His energy, priceless reactions, and inappropriate jokes have endeared him to Minecraft fans across the community.

How did Tommyinnit get so popular?

His popularity boom started in July, when he joined the Dream Team Survival Multiplayer server, co-run by major Minecraft YouTuber Dream.

Tommyinnit playing minecraft
Tommyinnit on YouTube
Tommyinnit’s first stream on the Dream SMP.

The Dream SMP is a Minecraft storyline server that sees two sides waging war on each other to try and control the Minecraft world. There’s the main country, Dream SMP, and a breakaway independent state called L’Manberg. Tommyinnit joined L’Manberg in their war for independence but was later sent into exile for griefing another player’s home.

Tommy’s been streaming his activities on the server almost daily, becoming one of the main personalities of the Dream SMP in the process.

Most of his videos involve his adventures on this Minecraft world, where he and the other members use mods to mess about. While he mostly plays Minecraft, he’s also dipped into other titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Among Us.

Tracking his rise

His popularity spans way beyond Twitch, too. Tommyinnit uploads his stream highlights to YouTube, where he’s previously also streamed, with all his December videos gaining at least 2.5m views. By December 19, he had 3.72m, ranking him as the 162nd most-subbed UK channel on the platform, according to SocialBlade.

In December, his Twitch streams have peaked at no fewer than 125k viewers, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing anytime soon. According to TwitchMetrics, he’s was the fastest-growing channel on Twitch between November 19 and December 19 (he ranks at 7th, but accounts above him have been victims of follow bots). He also sits 54th in the total most-followed channels on the platform.

This Minecraft streamer could be well on his way into the legendary Twitch Top 20 if his growth keeps on this insane trajectory. You can expect to see much more of Tommyinnit in the future.

However, he’s still at college, and not fully committing to full-time content creation just yet, as he works to get his qualifications.

Summit1g perfectly predicted Cyberpunk 2077’s launch disaster

Published: 19/Dec/2020 12:11

by Calum Patterson
Johnny Silverhand and Summit1g
CD Projekt Red / Summit1g

When Cyberpunk 2077 released worldwide on December 10, it was one of the most anticipated new releases in years. Almost every big-name Twitch streamer was hopping on the game right away – but Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar was conspicuously not among them.

This is not because he simply wasn’t interested in the game, but rather because the streaming giant had accurately predicted the mess that would be Cyberpunk’s launch, the day before it came out.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, you’ll probably be aware of at least some of the chatter around the new release. Despite all its merits as a vast and immersive RPG, bugs in the game are at an almost unplayable level for many, especially on older consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
Current-gen texture bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 are the stuff of nightmares.

In fact, the situation got so bad on the base PS4 consoles, that Sony has delisted Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store entirely, until the game is in a more playable state, and is providing refunds for any unsatisfied players.

Why Summit1g isn’t playing Cyberpunk 2077

But, Summit1g, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, has largely managed to avoid all of the fuss. That’s because his experience of such releases didn’t let him down, and he knew exactly what to expect.

On his December 9 stream, the day before the game launched, Summit was asked if he was planning on playing it. “I’m going to skip it on release. I’ll play it another time. From my recollection, you give a game enough time to update, and give it some months and months, and you’ll play a better version later on.”

He continued, “There’s no reason [to try it]. I watched xQc play it, I watched shroud a little bit, I was cool on it to be honest. I feel perfectly fine not playing it right now.

“I don’t really jump on single-player games right when they come out very often,” he concluded. And it’s fair to say the decision has certainly paid off.

Developers CD Projekt RED have rolled out two patches already for the game, with major updates planned for January and then another in February.

Hopefully, by then, the game will be in much better shape, and Summit fans will eventually get to see his first play-through. He undoubtedly lost out on some viewers for the initial hype of the game, but his experience of it will be greatly improved when he does get around to it.