Who is Tommyinnit? Twitch’s fastest-growing streamer from Minecraft fame

From the Yogscast to Dream, Minecraft has been awash with ridiculous streaming talent over the years. But there’s a new face on the scene – Thomas ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons. He’s a 16-year-old English Twitch streamer who has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the past three months.

At the start of the year, Tommyinnit was a Twitch streamer with a relatively modest following. He had just under 26k followers, averaging about 500 viewers per Twitch stream. However, in the past few months, his popularity has ballooned to the point he’s become easily the fastest-growing Twitch streamer on the platform, in addition to a booming YouTube subscriber base.

At first glance, you’d expect Tommyinnnit to just be another kid streamer. But the reality is far from it. His energy, priceless reactions, and inappropriate jokes have endeared him to Minecraft fans across the community.

How did Tommyinnit get so popular?

His popularity boom started in July, when he joined the Dream Team Survival Multiplayer server, co-run by major Minecraft YouTuber Dream.

The Dream SMP is a Minecraft storyline server that sees two sides waging war on each other to try and control the Minecraft world. There’s the main country, Dream SMP, and a breakaway independent state called L’Manberg. Tommyinnit joined L’Manberg in their war for independence but was later sent into exile for griefing another player’s home.

Tommy’s been streaming his activities on the server almost daily, becoming one of the main personalities of the Dream SMP in the process.

Most of his videos involve his adventures on this Minecraft world, where he and the other members use mods to mess about. While he mostly plays Minecraft, he’s also dipped into other titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Among Us.

Tracking his rise

His popularity spans way beyond Twitch, too. Tommyinnit uploads his stream highlights to YouTube, where he’s previously also streamed, with all his December videos gaining at least 2.5m views. By December 19, he had 3.72m, ranking him as the 162nd most-subbed UK channel on the platform, according to SocialBlade.

In December, his Twitch streams have peaked at no fewer than 125k viewers, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing anytime soon. According to TwitchMetrics, he’s was the fastest-growing channel on Twitch between November 19 and December 19 (he ranks at 7th, but accounts above him have been victims of follow bots). He also sits 54th in the total most-followed channels on the platform.

This Minecraft streamer could be well on his way into the legendary Twitch Top 20 if his growth keeps on this insane trajectory. You can expect to see much more of Tommyinnit in the future.

However, he’s still at college, and not fully committing to full-time content creation just yet, as he works to get his qualifications.