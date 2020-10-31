 DrLupo condemns claims his Twitch community is “racist” and toxic - Dexerto
DrLupo condemns claims his Twitch community is “racist” and toxic

Published: 31/Oct/2020 16:40

by Joe Craven
DrLupo against a grey background
ReKTGlobal

DrLupo Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo has felt compelled to reiterate his stance against hate on Twitch, amid claims his community is growing increasingly toxic and “racist”.

The last few years have seen DrLupo launched into the most followed accounts on Twitch, thanks mainly to his time on Epic Games’ Fortnite, often alongside Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

However, such a monumental following brings issues, often in the form of individuals intentionally being toxic and making offensive remarks.

This is something DrLupo has struggled with of late, with some members of the Twitch community accusing his following of being “racist.” One Tweet accused Lupo of not doing enough to combat the toxicity among his followers, to which the streamer responded, asking: “You’re telling me I’m responsible for the thousands of random people that I don’t know?”

CouRage DrLupo Fortnite
CouRage - Twitter
DrLupo (right) has also featured as a commentator for Fortnite.

On October 30, a moderator for DrLupo’s Twitch shared a lengthy look at the channel’s history of combatting racism and hate in chat. The Google document, entitled Words, is designed to show the extensive amount of work Lupo and his mods go to in order to keep his community as hate-free as possible.

Examples given show messages from banned users, as well as messages dating back to 2016, in which DrLupo outlines what is not acceptable among his community.

The mod – Twitter user IC1415 – finished his explanation: “To those who would say that silence is happening, I humbly present this in an effort to show that we are not silent on this matter, we actively go after those in the community who bring these hateful words and remove them as swiftly as we can… I, alongside all of the moderation team, stand firmly against racism and wholly believe that it has no place in our community or more expansively, our society.” 

In response to IC’s statement, DrLupo said: “Racism, as always, will never be allowed in my community. Standing up for people is not a “trend” for me. I was raised better than that. Read this. All of it. Be kind to each other.”

He also clarified that he did not ask the mod to put the document together, but that they did so of their own accord.

The document has been viewed widely, with many commending DrLupo’s response to the issues surrounding a small minority of his followers.

It’s clear that he is taking a zero-tolerance policy to toxicity and racism within his fan-base, and his mods are right by his side.

LIRIK slams “ridiculous” Twitch DMCA strikes after wiping his channel

Published: 31/Oct/2020 15:21

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer LIRIK next to the Twitch logo
Instagram: lirik

Twitch

Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid was left upset after the newly introduced DMCA crackdowns on the platform meant one of his old videos was given a copyright strike, thereby forcing him to “nuke” his old content in order to protect his channel.

Many streamers and fans alike were left furious when people revealed they were receiving DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown requests from Twitch, particularly with regard to the playing of music.

However, the DMCA strikes were not just affecting recent content. VODs dating back years were being flagged for playing copyrighted music, no matter how briefly.

Devastatingly, this means many streamers have been left with no choice but to delete colossal amounts of old content, as it’s impossible to sift through each VOD individually before Twitch flags it.

Image of Twitch streamer LIRIK
LIRIK
LIRIK has garnered a huge amount of popularity over his nine years on the platform.

LIRIK receives a DMCA copyright strike

Many creators announced that they would be having to purge their channels, like Pokimane who said she would be removing her past VODs after rumors circulated that LIRIK would need to do the same.

LIRIK is a hugely popular streamer with over 2.7 million followers on his Twitch channel, playing a huge variety of games for his thriving community of supporters. He’s been on the platform since 2011, naturally meaning he’s built a substantial backlog of content over that time.

In his October 30 stream, he said: “I had to nuke everything yesterday. All VODs, all clips were deleted. I feel like my channel’s naked. Oh my god, it f***ing hurt so bad man but it had to happen. Like everything f***ing nuked.”

Explaining the reason he’d finally decided to purge his channel, Lirik added: “I got one strike yesterday from a 2016 clip for a DMX song. And it’s like what? I don’t remember. When the f**k did I play DMX? It’s just ridiculous.”

LIRIK along with his mods are saving the VOD files and uploading them to YouTube, but with 9 years of content to go through, the task will be a mammoth undertaking.

The move will no doubt add fuel to the anger towards Twitch for the sudden and rather unforgiving DMCA takedowns, but whether the process will be changed as a result of the outrage remains to be seen.