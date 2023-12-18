Drake thanks Kick viewer for $0.20 tip

Drake took a moment to thank a viewer for their $0.20 tip during a Kick livestream event.

A response to Twitch, Kick is a popular gaming and livestreaming platform that’s used for a myriad of purposes. From playing video games to holding charity events, the site has gained in popularity over 2023.

Many big-name artists, including Drake, have quickly taken to the website to host their various livestream events.

During a recent livestream, Drake stopped for a moment to thank one fan for their donation.

Drake thanks a viewer for their $0.20 tip

In a Drake Vs Stake livestream, the rapper thanked one fan for their $0.20 tip. “Forget about me. That’ll go to a good cause,” he said, pointing to the camera.

Later, he shared more about the intent behind the two-hour-plus stream. “I want you guys to get blessed tonight. We got people calling in on FaceTime,” he said. “This is really about blessing people for the holidays. Whatever you celebrate. Going into the new year, I hope that I can put some money in your pocket.”

As part of the livestream, Drake gave away $1,000,000 for the holiday season.

“I’m very grateful for all your support. I think it’s important that I tell you I’m truly in shock and in awe that my moments with you have lasted this long,” he concluded the stream. “I thought about it a lot this year—just how long we’ve been doing this. I was doing a lot of nostalgic songs on tour. I really wanted to say that I appreciate you.”

Kick is supported by Stake, a social casino that “has been tailor-made to provide the ultimate social, safe and free gaming experience.” Drake is currently a sponsor for Stake.

