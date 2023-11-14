Twitch streamer helps viewer win $1M on German game show

German Twitch streamer ‘Papaplatte’ and his chat helped one of his viewers win a staggering $1 million as part of a game show — while also raising money for cancer research.

It’s not every day that someone wins big on a game show, but that’s exactly what happened for one lucky viewer of popular German Twitch streamer ‘Papaplatte.’

Papaplatte, who boasts over two million followers on the streaming platform, has been following along with a German game show hosted by celebrities Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf.

Although the game show usually pits the two hosts against each other in various contests across the globe, this time, the duo released a series of puzzles for viewers to solve.

Once solved, the answer would lead contestants to a specific location, where they’d find a briefcase loaded with one million Euros.

Twitch streamer stunned after viewer wins $1M game show prize

Following the coordinates from the solved puzzles, one lucky viewer from Papalatte’s stream ended up being the first person to hit the location of the briefcase and opened up his grand prize during the show.

He even credited Papaplatte for his big win, causing the streamer to jump out of his chair in excitement, screaming, “Oh my god!”

The moment went super-viral in Germany and is taking over the English-speaking Twitch scene, as well, with viewers pouring in out of excitement about the once-in-a-lifetime situation.

However, there’s more to the story. The game show was also set up to help raise funding and awareness for blood cancer — specifically for DKMS, a nonprofit organization that aims to help find a cure for blood cancer.

According to viewers, more than 10,000 people signed up to support the cause, making for a seriously wholesome ending to a viral saga.