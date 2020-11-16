 PewDiePie reveals how he's putting YouTube stream donations to good use - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

PewDiePie reveals how he’s putting YouTube stream donations to good use

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:12

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie in front of PC
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg reversed his decision to no longer take streaming donations, and instead came up with a unique solution on how to use the money to benefit others.

For millions of streamers, receiving money from viewers is a major source of revenue. However in 2020, donations became a hot topic of discussion ever since Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys put a $5 cap on them in October.

YouTube’s biggest content creator PewDiePie took things further on November 6 when he announced that he disabled fans donating to him altogether. However during his latest livestream, the Swede revealed he has a new plan to help others out.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie donats to small Twitch streamers during one of his videos.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The popular YouTuber donated to small Twitch streams in October.

PewDiePie gives YouTube stream donations away

While mainly being known for video content, in May PewDiePie made his move towards streaming when he a signed a major exclusivity deal with YouTube. During a November broadcast, the star told viewers he wouldn’t be accepting donations from fans after explaining that he felt “weird” about it as he didn’t need the money.

However Kjellberg reversed his decision on November 12, instead coming up with a new solution. “I have Super Chat on, but I’m donating Super Chat to charity from now on, by the way. So I am not keeping that revenue,” the 31-year-old told his audience.

Pewds then explained that he is combining his donations with his subscriber fees and giving them all to charity. “It will be a part of the monthly donation,”  he said, before clarifying that he will no longer shout out donations, but instead give the money away to charitable organizations.

The YouTuber also reiterated that he just wants to spend time hanging out with fans, and finds donations to be a distraction.

“I just enjoy talking to members and I find donations a little bit of a distraction,” he said, before he joked, “I know, it’s a problem, people are giving me money, it’s tough.”

This isn’t the first time PewDiePie has used his live platform to help out others. For the last six months, the content creator has given away all of his subscriber money to various charities. In October for instance, he donated $144k to a youth mental health org.

Instead of turning off donations, Kjellberg is now combining the money with his subs to help out those in need. The entertainer pointed out that he does not judge other streamers for taking money, rather that this is what makes the most sense for him.

Gaming

xQc pitches brilliant PS5 idea, but wants a cut of the profit

Published: 16/Nov/2020 22:10

by Michael Gwilliam
xQc holds his PS5
Twitch/xQcOW

Share

PS5 xQc

Like many streamers, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was all over Sony’s newest console, the PlayStation 5, when it released. And while he likes the design, the popular broadcaster pitched his own idea for the PS5’s hub that he expects a cut of the profit for.

While loading up Astro’s Playroom on the console, Lengyel explained how he had a way to make it better and really connect players and their individual experiences.

“I want one percent of the sales from this idea,” xQc stressed before digging into his concept. “I think I have this room, back to the main room, as like almost a PS5 hub.”

The French Canadian jumped over the Playroom’s many artifacts as he continued to describe the idea.

xQc plays Astro playroom
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc’s idea would make a PS5 hub more unique.

“The players go in and they can just chill there while they’re waiting for a game to download. Each game they buy, you credit devs to create an asset. So lets say because I finished Dark Souls, you give me a blade that lands here that I can probably customize. Or a helmet,” he elaborated.

With xQc’s idea, every game would have their own assets. Whenever a game is completed, they can get “one idea” and players can have all their achievements in one spot.

“Like items on their shelves back at home, but in the game. Like a trophy room, but a bit better than that,” he added.

The concept earned a lot of praise from viewers who started spamming “PogU crazy idea” or other similar remarks.

Later on, Lengyel added to his Playroom hub concept by suggesting that players could buy wallpaper such as a “five-dollar PS5 bundle” that would include graffiti or certain colors.

“Like I said, if you’re going to do that, one percent of the profit has to go back to me!” xQc exclaimed. “Otherwise that’s f**king stupid. Because I gave you the idea, come on man.”

While it’s doubtful that Sony implements the feature or even decides to give xQc a share of the profit, it’s definitely an idea worthy of some consideration on PlayStation’s end.

That said, as it stands, xQc is already one of the richest streamers on the platform without any kickbacks from a PS5 idea. In 2020, the former Overwatch League pro earned an estimated $1,984,001 from Twitch alone.

Any income from Sony would just the icing on the cake for the 25-year-old.