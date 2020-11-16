PewDiePie reveals how he's putting YouTube stream donations to good use - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg reversed his decision to no longer take streaming donations, and instead came up with a unique solution on how to use the money to benefit others.

For millions of streamers, receiving money from viewers is a major source of revenue. However in 2020, donations became a hot topic of discussion ever since Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys put a $5 cap on them in October.

YouTube’s biggest content creator PewDiePie took things further on November 6 when he announced that he disabled fans donating to him altogether. However during his latest livestream, the Swede revealed he has a new plan to help others out.

PewDiePie gives YouTube stream donations away

While mainly being known for video content, in May PewDiePie made his move towards streaming when he a signed a major exclusivity deal with YouTube. During a November broadcast, the star told viewers he wouldn’t be accepting donations from fans after explaining that he felt “weird” about it as he didn’t need the money.

However Kjellberg reversed his decision on November 12, instead coming up with a new solution. “I have Super Chat on, but I’m donating Super Chat to charity from now on, by the way. So I am not keeping that revenue,” the 31-year-old told his audience.

Pewds then explained that he is combining his donations with his subscriber fees and giving them all to charity. “It will be a part of the monthly donation,” he said, before clarifying that he will no longer shout out donations, but instead give the money away to charitable organizations.

The YouTuber also reiterated that he just wants to spend time hanging out with fans, and finds donations to be a distraction.

“I just enjoy talking to members and I find donations a little bit of a distraction,” he said, before he joked, “I know, it’s a problem, people are giving me money, it’s tough.”

This isn’t the first time PewDiePie has used his live platform to help out others. For the last six months, the content creator has given away all of his subscriber money to various charities. In October for instance, he donated $144k to a youth mental health org.

Instead of turning off donations, Kjellberg is now combining the money with his subs to help out those in need. The entertainer pointed out that he does not judge other streamers for taking money, rather that this is what makes the most sense for him.