Twitch streamer left “homeless” in Japan after bank takes back donation money

A Twitch streamer has been left stranded and “homeless” in Japan after a donator’s bank took back the gifted funds needed for his trip.

A Swedish Twitch streamer has found himself in hot water after using donated money from his stream to fund a trip to Japan.

However, shortly after arriving at his holiday destination, the donator’s bank took back the money following a chargeback.

Now, “homeless” in a foreign country, the man revealed via Twitch that he was bankrupt with no clue on what to do — though not everyone has been sympathetic to his cause.

Kris, who goes by ‘RelicKris’ on Twitch, revealed, “So basically, me and Emmy, we had some goals to come to Asia, and the person donated for us to go and do these things in Asia so we went.”

“So I came out to Asia and I used the donation money to come here and now it’s all gone so now I’m stuck,” Kris explained. “My option is… I don’t know what my option is. I have to figure out what I’m going to do tonight, I don’t know.”

When it comes to Twitch donations, viewers can dispute a donation or payment, resulting in a chargeback. Due to this, many didn’t feel sorry for Kris’ circumstances as they felt he should have known better than to book a trip before the funds had been secured.

Another said, “Even if true, he’s using it to try and get more money from people. It’s a donation bait if anything. For someone who hasn’t got money to stay for the night or get back home, he seems awfully calm (He’s streaming right now). He 100% got money.”

