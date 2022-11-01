Dream mocks his own face reveal video with clever Halloween costume

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Content creator Dream poked fun at the online hate he received after his face reveal video by making his Halloween costume all about the reveal and the backlash.

At the beginning of October, Minecraft streamer Dream finally revealed his face to his audience. Previously, the content creator had remained anonymous but after years of teasing a face reveal, Clay finally removed his mask and showed the world what he looked like.

And while many of his fellow content creators were quick to offer support for the reveal, other social media users – as well as his legion of fans – began flooding Twitter and other online platforms with memes and negative comments about his looks.

At the time of the reveal, one of the top trends on Twitter following his face reveal was “He’s Ugly.” As a way to silence the naysayers and also address the harsh commentary online, Dream’s Halloween costume – while simple – is an effective nod to the moment. Dream posted an image on Twitter of himself and two friends all wearing match tops.

Dream dresses as his face reveal for Halloween

The tops in question are all sporting Dream’s face from his reveal video. As well as the image, Dream’s costume also had the words, “I don’t need a Halloween costume, my face reveal was scary enough” on the top.

Since the reveal, Dream has been much more open to public appearances and has even begun making more content without his mask. Dream’s first content post-reveal was a collaboration with Technoblade’s father, the aim of the video was to help raise awareness and money for cancer research.