xQc responds to Dream’s viral faked DMs from him: “Too far”

Streaming star xQc has responded after Dream created fake DMs between them in his infamously long video, joking that the Minecraft creator went “too far.”

Popular Minecraft creator Dream uploaded his long-awaited video responding to multiple allegations against him on the evening of December 19, 2023.

Dream’s video was 80-plus minutes long and covered nearly every bit of backlash he’d received over the course of his career — the most serious of which were allegations of grooming several young fans.

The influencer denied all accusations of inappropriate reactions with his fans and, to prove a point about creating false evidence, decided to include a few fake DMs from high-profile streamers Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Dexerto Dream included faked DMs with xQc and Pokimane in his viral, 80-minute-long YouTube video.

Dream creates fake DMs with xQc to prove a point

At first, Dream didn’t qualify that the DMs were fake, directly calling out xQc for sending him flirty texts saying he “can’t stop thinking about you dude,” and that he “need[s] to be your gagdaddy.”

On top of this, Dream even created a fake Snapchat exchange with Lengyel, where the streamer moaned in a dark video.

It wasn’t until after he presented these DMs that Dream revealed they were totally fake, saying, “I made all those pieces of evidence in ten minutes with only free programs. What’s stopping anyone from going and making a fresh account, faking evidence, and then accusing a person they hate of something vile?”

(Topic begins at 1:17:45)

xQc jokes Dream went “too far” with fake DMs

It wasn’t long before xQc caught wind of Dream’s video and watched it for himself — and it’s safe to say that he took the entire situation in good spirits.

In fact, xQc even joked about the whole thing, saying, “When the girls stop responding, I realize that there’s still the guys left.”

He went on to joke that Dream had taken things “too far” when he played the fake video of xQc moaning — but he was clearly amused by the entire ordeal, given the smile that was plastered on his face the entire time.

Thus far, Dream’s lengthy video has been met with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, but it’s clear his ‘fake’ screenshots sent the internet into a tizzy either way.