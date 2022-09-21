Dream teases face reveal in next YouTube video

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream’s long-awaited face reveal is set to happen with his next YouTube video upload, according to his YouTube community post.

Since his first YouTube upload in 2019, Dream has been faceless — only being seen in public wearing a mask that has become synonymous with his identity.

He’s amassed over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, with millions more throughout various social media platforms.

It appears that he will be making his long-awaited face reveal sooner than later, according to his recent post on YouTube’s community page.

Dream’s face reveal is set to happen soon

The Florida-based content creator has revealed that his next video uploaded to his YouTube channel will have his face revealed.

“My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off, and George is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team,” he revealed. “

“Then back to some epic Minecraft… (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) so many awesome things to come. super nervous but also incredibly excited for the future! I can’t wait to start meeting you guys in person.”

YouTube: Dream Dreams’ long-awaited face reveal will be sooner than later.

According to his recent Discord meeting with the community, he hopes to share his face on a weekend — sometime between September 23 and October — depending on when GeorgeNotFound is able to move to America to join the Dream Team in person.

George revealed that he got his visa on September 18, which means he’ll be moving sooner than later… and the internet will finally see Dreams’ face.