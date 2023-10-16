Drake disses Dillon Danis after Logan Paul wins boxing match

Rap star Drake dissed Dillon Danis after the fighter lost his boxing match to Logan Paul — a result the artist bet a whopping $850k on.

YouTube star Logan Paul and mixed martial artist Dillon Danis’s highly-anticipated boxing match finally came to fruition on October 14.

The two stars, who had been beefing for months, met in the ring to settle their differences. It was Paul who came out on top, taking the victory by DQ after Danis tried to pull off some grappling moves — which are definitely not legal in boxing.

Their feud had the entire internet in a proverbial chokehold, with fans eager to see who would emerge the victor. In fact, their beef was so prolific that even Canadian rapper Drake got in on the action, betting $850k that Logan would win by KO.

DAZN Logan Paul put on a solid showing in the ring against Dillon Danis.

Drake hits back at Dillon Danis after Logan Paul win

This got Paul’s fanbase worried, as Drake’s betting history has often been labeled a “curse.” For instance, Drake bet $400k on Jake Paul beating Tommy Fury earlier this year…a fight that Jake famously lost, taking the first L in his boxing career.

Luckily for Drake, that didn’t happen this time around. However, Dillon Danis didn’t seem happy about Drake betting against him, writing in a tweet, “850 on my head is disrespect,” referencing Drake’s song ‘I’m Upset.’

In response, Drake uploaded what appeared to be a fancam of sorts, showing a compilation of Paul’s high-flying WWE stunts before switching to footage of Logan’s win over Danis on October 14.

That’s not all; the video then switched to Drake himself, before panning over to his bet on Stake, where he famously dropped $850K on Paul — all set to his song ‘Upset,’ by the way.

Whether or not Drake actually ended up winning the bet is still up in the air. Some say that Drake actually ended up losing, as Paul won by DQ and not KO; other say that Stake honors a DQ as a KO.

Although Drake famously posed for a photo with Danis many years ago, it looks like he’s firmly on the Paul brothers’ side — and he isn’t afraid to show his support for the YouTube stars.

