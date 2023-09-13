Drake asked to stop betting on fights after ‘jinxing’ Jake Paul & Israel Adesanya

Drake is officially being asked to stop betting on fights after notoriously “cursing” some of the biggest names in the MMA and boxing world.

Canadian rapper Drake has made some wild bets over the years, putting hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line, but even when the odds are in his favor, something ends up going wrong.

Earlier this year, the rapper lost $400,000 betting on Jake Paul to best Tommy Furry by KO and just last week, he put $500K on Israel Adesanya beating Sean Strickland to retain the Middleweight title. He even bet on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul, costing him $250K.

Perhaps sensing that Drake has some supernatural power when it comes to placing bets, American Top Team, an MMA gym home to Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal and others officially asked Drake to cut it out and stop jinxing the outcome of matches.

Drake officially asked to stop betting on fights

On September 10, just a few hours after Sean Strickland defied the odds and beat the UFC 5 cover star, American Top Team posted a formal request to Drake.

“Dear Mr. Drake, Please don’t bet on any of our fighters. Respectfully American Top Team,” the gym said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far, Drake hasn’t responded to the request nor has he acknowledged it. As such, we’ll have to see if he decides to follow-up and keep from betting on fights in the future.

Of course, with Jake Paul itching to get back into the ring and a rematch between Adesanya and Strickland likely in the cards, time will tell if we get a different result.