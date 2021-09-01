Drag Race’s Trixie and Katya roast Addison Rae’s movie ‘He’s All That’

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamalodchivoka reacted to the new Addison Rae film ‘He’s All That’ in their long-running Netflix web series “I Like to Watch”.

The new movie, which stars TikTok sensation Addison Rae, came out on Netflix on August 27 and has already proved a smash hit heading to number 1 in a number of countries including the US.

While it hasn’t proven the biggest critical success with only 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, some fans have already fallen in love with the film saying they’ve watched it multiple times and even praised Rae’s acting skills.

However, Rae still sought to clap back at the haters asking viewers and critics to give her a chance to prove her acting skills. The film has also been roasted on TikTok for some hilarious editing mistakes.

The film has now received the reaction treatment of two influential drag queens Trixie and Katya who host the hit Netflix YouTube series “I Like To Watch”.

The video has seemingly been endorsed by Rae too who liked the video on her Twitter. Rae has also been thanking fans for watching the film saying on Instagram “having my first movie out is still so surreal, it’s hard to even process it.”

In the clip, they roast Kourtney Kardashian’s acting skills describing it as so “wooden”. They also made fun of various plot points including one scene where Rae’s character Padgett Sawyer and Tanner Buchanan’s Cameron Kweller throw horse manure at each other.

The basic premise of the series is the two queens hilariously reacting and roasting new Netflix content with videos often getting millions of views.

Often they joke about their own lives in the process and how that relates to events in the film. One funny moment in the video comes during a romantic scene between the two leads Sawyer and Kweller in a photography room.

Buchanan’s character Kweller proceeds to take Sawyer’s eyelashes off which enrages the two drag queens. Mattel joked that if someone tried to do that to him, “he would keep pulling and they wouldn’t come off.

They also poke fun at the wig that Buchanan wears in the film, some mucus special effects, as well as the fact the film’s antisociable character Kweller is attractive. Mattel says that “if he’s gorgeous, I’m flipping the table” and continues saying she wants “a bulging eye, a humpback. I want missing front teeth”.

Trixie and Katya, who have nearly 5 million followers on Instagram between them, aren’t the only big RuPaul’s Drag Race name’s on social media. A number of the queens from the upcoming UK version of the series are on TikTok.