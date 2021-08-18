Every RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star on TikTok: Charity Kase, Ella Vaday and more

We’re gagged, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is finally back! The British spin-off of the flagship show is entering into its highly anticipated third run in Autumn. But which queens have been making herstory on TikTok? Here’s a full list of the new contestants’ accounts so you can keep up.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK first aired in October 2019, and has already spawned some household names within the drag sphere. Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce are just a few of the queens on a non-stop upward trajectory. It’s simply undeniable that the reality show is a celebrity-maker.

Fans witnessed the crowning of first Scottish queen Lawrence Chaney at the end of season two in March. After which, they were prepared to wait another year before seeing Mother Ru return to their TV screens. BBC Three shocked viewers on July 19 by announcing season three would be back in September 2021.

On August 18, the entire cast of season three was announced… but which ones are making waves on TikTok? Here’s the lowdown of who you need to follow

Ella Vaday – @ellavaday

Ella has already made quite a name for themselves on TikTok. The ‘drag beast from Dagenham East’ often posts makeup tutorials, house tours and comedy videos on their corner of the internet. Fans predict they’ll give the glam and comedy queens a run for their money on the show.

Choriza May – @chorizamay

Flying under the radar with just under 200 followers, the Spanish-British queen can be found posting drag impersonations, dance videos and TikTok challenges. Will their account blow up once the season starts airing?

Krystal Versace – @krystalversace

Following in Ella’s tracks, 19-year-old Krystal has a substantial fanbase at over 14,000 followers. This queen can be seen taking part in the silhouette challenge and simply looking fabulous for the camera. Despite having not posted since January 2021, Krystal’s viewership averages out at around 30K per post.

Charity Kase – @charitykase

Coming in at just over 16,000 followers is alternative drag artist Charity Kase. Having built up a loyal cult following through Instagram and TikTok, fans love her cosplays and creepy videos.

River Medway – @rivermedway

River is a small but consistent TikToker who loves a good comedy video. Posting off-key singing content and “catfish pictures,” fans are in love with her already.

Kitty girl has only posted three TikToks since August 2020; two of which were a double-part recreation of ‘Jockey Dawn’s’ X Factor audition.

Veronica Green – @ver0nicagreen

After leaving season two due to ill health, Veronica is back for season three. Her TikTok is jam-packed with collabs featuring the season two queens. Joe Black and Tia Kofi, anybody?

Vanity Milan – @itsvanitymilan

Vanity hasn’t posted since May 2021, but the South London-based queen has stunned followers with her model-like looks.

Fellow competitors Elektra Fence, Anubis Finch and ‘first AFAB contestant’ Victoria Scone have yet to join TikTok, but will their newfound fame sway them?

Updates on season three can be found on the official Twitter account.