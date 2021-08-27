RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 judges: All confirmed guest judges so far

BBC Three have announced six hotly anticipated judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three. British audiences are quaking at some of the iconic names already released. But, who exactly are they?

The Ru-niverse has seen some amazing guest judges over the years. From Taika Waititi to Michelle Williams, celebs from all over are gunning for a seat at the judges’ table.

UK judges are famous for their niche campness. While viewers across the pond may not know who Lorraine Kelly or Gemma Collins are, British fans rejoiced at their presence on the show.

BBC Three are seemingly Ru-vealing season three’s judges in batches of… well, three. So we’ll keep you updated as and when names are released.

You thought we were done? Oh no hun, here’s even more #DragRaceUK extra special guests for Series 3! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/E03uSH1Hwh — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 27, 2021

Season three’s judges: the story so far

Steps

Steps have featured prominently throughout the Ru-niverse without ever actually making an appearance on the show. During season two’s run, top scorers Ellie Diamond and Tayce lip-synced for their lives to 1998 club classic, ‘Last Thing On My Mind.’ Staple judge Michelle Visage also released a huge collaboration with the band in April 2021.

Charity Shop Sue

UK fans have been calling for Charity Shop Sue to guest on the show for some time. Having previously worked in “Paris, Milan and Bulwell,” the former manager should have plenty of expertise for season three’s fashion queens.

Jay Revell

After putting the likes of Lawrence Chaney and Baga Chipz through their paces, the top choreographer is back for another season. Jay is responsible for iconic dance Ru-tines such as ‘Break Up (Bye Bye)’ and ‘UK Hun?’ Fans are waiting with baited breath to see which smash hit will come out of this season.

Oti Mabuse

Having starred in Britain’s answer to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ since 2015, Oti knows a thing or two about slick ballroom routines. With her appearing alongside Jay on the show, the non-dancing queens should receive all the guidance they need.

Matt Lucas

The comedian’s appearance on the show has already divided opinion among fans. After Twitter users took offense at his roles in ‘Little Britain’ and ‘Come Fly With Me,’ will his guest episode be well-received?

Kathy Burke

Nationally-loved comedian and presenter Kathy is joining Ru, Michelle, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the judging panel. Female comics have dominated RPDR UK over the last two years, with Dawn French making an appearance in season two’s stand-up challenge. Kathy’s brutal honesty and fierce ability to make people feel at ease could fare well for the UK queens.