Dr Disrespect’s Spanish gets roasted after congratulating TheGrefg on Twitch record

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:32

by Alan Bernal
drdisrespect thegrefg twitch record
TheGrefg / MLG

Dr Disrespect TheGrefg

Twitch star David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas roasted Dr Disrespect’s Spanish message to congratulate the streamer for hitting over 2.5 million viewers on Twitch, but native speakers noticed the execution was a little shaky.

TheGrefg turned heads when he broke his own Twitch viewership record in the lead up to his new Fortnite skin being revealed. The stream absolutely shattered all previous records, including the last one he set to the tune of 660,000 viewers.

The Spanish streamer’s mentions were skyrocketing after the stats came through for the new record. It was astonishing to see the number continually rise, even after easily surpassing one million in concurrent viewers.

But not to go unnoticed, the Doc gave a personal message to Grefg letting him know that the Two-Time was hot on his heels for the record.

“Hello Gregory. How are you? Good? Me, I’m incredible. Just wanted to congratulate you for your new milestone,” Doc said in Spanish. “Your numbers are impressive. But don’t be too arrogant just because you don’t have to deal with the Two-Time back-to-back 1993-1994 video game champion. All in good time, I’m coming for you and I’m going to look good doing it.”

“I hope you don’t play like you speak Spanish, in this case, I will destroy you,” Grefg said in response. “Nah I’m kidding, thank you for your words, big man.”

What’s impressive is that the Doc attempted the entire message in a foreign tongue to him, however it didn’t exactly come clean enough for people to make it out on the first attempt.

drdisrespect thegrefg twitch record
TheGrefg Twitter
TheGrefg showed a ton of respected to the Doc in light of the video message.

It’s not surprising for a foreign language to sound a bit off coming from new speakers, and Grefg recognized that while giving back a bit of banter to the Doc.

But it’s all in good fun, as it appears he is a fan of the YouTuber streamer. “Every day when I wake up I think that nothing is going to surprise me. Suddenly, things like this happen that remind me that life always surprises. Good Spanish, Dr Disrespect, good Spanish.”

In the video, it did sound like Doc is aiming to challenge TheGrefg in some way soon, so we’ll see have to see if any more comes out of the wild milestone.

Entertainment

Alexandra and Andrea Botez blast GMHikaru following Twitch chess drama

Published: 12/Jan/2021 22:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Andrea and Alexandra Botez
Instagram/itsandreabotez/missbotez

Alexandra Botez Chess GMHikaru

The queens of Chess, Alexandra and Andrea Botez are calling out GMHikaru for unfollowing them on Twitter after some Twitch drama between the Envy and TSM streamers.

On January 12, fans of the Botez sisters alerted them that Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura unfollowed them, causing the duo to explain some recent drama happening behind the scenes to help grow the game.

According to Alexandra, Hikaru has remained upset over her streaming chess in the “Just Chatting” category dating back to July of 2020.

“Hikaru feels strongly about all of his opinions and sometimes he goes out of his way to make them known,” she said. “Like, for example, PogChamps (3) was announced yesterday. It was not supposed to be announced yesterday as far as I know. Hikaru went ahead and tweeted it on the same day we made our announcement.”

As Dexerto reported, Hikaru revealed an incredible star-studded lineup for the next Twitch chess tournament featuring the likes of xQc, Mr Beast, Pokimane, and even Office actor Rainn Wilson.

The announcement Alex was referring to was “Blockchamps” – a chess tournament featuring Minecraft players.

“Hashtag Grow the game unless it’s not something you like and in the exact way you do it,” she further blasted.

“You should always support other chess streamers,” Andrea chimed in, accusing Hikaru of putting them down despite their efforts to grow the game. “You should be appreciating the effort that they put in and all the work they do every day to actually help the game.”

Alexandra also accused Hikaru of holding a grudge about her streaming chess in Just Chatting and went behind her back on Chess.com, resulting in certain events being moved around.

“On top of this, when Hikaru was doing commentary on his channel for stuff, we were told to not do our commentary at the same time,” she added. “We were told ‘don’t commentate it, we want to share events’… and then three days before the event was finishing and we were planning ours, he said ‘oh, we totally forgot about something but one-hundred percent we need to make it on Hikaru’s channel.”

“He only cares if the people he’s supporting act the exact way he wants! No, it’s not the community. It’s the community that Hikaru likes. That is very clear and very straight,” she exploded.

“And if you think that’s fake, then you haven’t been watching chess on Twitch. So. stop coming in with this propaganda as if it’s the truth! Because it’s not.”

So far, Hikaru has yet to respond to the Botez sisters’ accusations, but rest assured, Rust isn’t the only game on Twitch right now with drama brewing.