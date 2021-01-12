Logo
Alexandra and Andrea Botez blast GMHikaru following Twitch chess drama

Published: 12/Jan/2021 22:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Andrea and Alexandra Botez
Instagram/itsandreabotez/missbotez

Alexandra Botez Chess GMHikaru

The queens of Chess, Alexandra and Andrea Botez are calling out GMHikaru for unfollowing them on Twitter after some Twitch drama between the Envy and TSM streamers.

On January 12, fans of the Botez sisters alerted them that Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura unfollowed them, causing the duo to explain some recent drama happening behind the scenes to help grow the game.

According to Alexandra, Hikaru has remained upset over her streaming chess in the “Just Chatting” category dating back to July of 2020.

“Hikaru feels strongly about all of his opinions and sometimes he goes out of his way to make them known,” she said. “Like, for example, PogChamps (3) was announced yesterday. It was not supposed to be announced yesterday as far as I know. Hikaru went ahead and tweeted it on the same day we made our announcement.”

As Dexerto reported, Hikaru revealed an incredible star-studded lineup for the next Twitch chess tournament featuring the likes of xQc, Mr Beast, Pokimane, and even Office actor Rainn Wilson.

The announcement Alex was referring to was “Blockchamps” – a chess tournament featuring Minecraft players.

“Hashtag Grow the game unless it’s not something you like and in the exact way you do it,” she further blasted.

“You should always support other chess streamers,” Andrea chimed in, accusing Hikaru of putting them down despite their efforts to grow the game. “You should be appreciating the effort that they put in and all the work they do every day to actually help the game.”

Alexandra also accused Hikaru of holding a grudge about her streaming chess in Just Chatting and went behind her back on Chess.com, resulting in certain events being moved around.

“On top of this, when Hikaru was doing commentary on his channel for stuff, we were told to not do our commentary at the same time,” she added. “We were told ‘don’t commentate it, we want to share events’… and then three days before the event was finishing and we were planning ours, he said ‘oh, we totally forgot about something but one-hundred percent we need to make it on Hikaru’s channel.”

“He only cares if the people he’s supporting act the exact way he wants! No, it’s not the community. It’s the community that Hikaru likes. That is very clear and very straight,” she exploded.

“And if you think that’s fake, then you haven’t been watching chess on Twitch. So. stop coming in with this propaganda as if it’s the truth! Because it’s not.”

So far, Hikaru has yet to respond to the Botez sisters’ accusations, but rest assured, Rust isn’t the only game on Twitch right now with drama brewing.

Ibai reveals why he was banned on Twitch for 24 hours

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:54 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 19:14

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/Ibai

Ibai Twitch

UPDATE January 12, 10:48 AM PST: Ibai has been unbanned on Twitch after a 24-hour period, joking that he has finally been “out of jail.”

As for his comeback stream, it looks like Ibai is excited to discuss fellow Spanish streamer TheGrefg’s jaw-dropping Twitch record that occurred just yesterday, as well as broadcasting some in-game shenanigans with his bros.

Original story as follows:

Former Spanish League of Legends caster-turned-popular content creator and Twitch streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos revealed the bizarre reason he was banned from the platform.

On January 11, Ibai’s Twitch account was banned, causing many to wonder exactly why he was suspended. As it turns out, the culprit was a similar issue to what happened with Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors back in November.

Taking to Twitter, Ibai explained that he was competing in the country guessing game ‘Geoguesser’ when a kid decided to join his session.

The streamer was caught off-guard by the player who’d joined, as they had a photo of a penis as their profile picture.

It seems like the player had the intention to punish Ibai, as the user’s name was “Ibaibanead,o” which basically translates to ‘Ibai banned.’

Video of the incident shows the streamer laughing when the player with the inappropriate photo joined the lobby, but to his credit, he did try backing out. Sadly, the damage was already done.

Even though he may be banned, Ibai is remaining in high spirits, writing: “From here, I wanted to thank the kid for this act. He had to give me a day off.”

Twitch streamer Ibai
Twitch/Ibai
Photos taken moments before disaster.

This comment seems to indicate that the ban is only for 24 hours, and fans of Llanos should expect to see him back as early as January 12 -that is, of course, if he decides to return to streaming just as the ban expires.

The decision to ban Ibai may prove to be controversial, however, as back in December, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she said in regards to streamers being punished for the actions of others.

It will be interesting to see how Twitch handles the ban and if this counts as a serious strike on the streamer’s record. In any case, at least the suspension isn’t indefinite.