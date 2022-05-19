Dr Disrespect shocks fans with own LEGO set featuring Lamborghini

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect stunned The Champions Club by unveiling his very own LEGO set and fans want to get their hands on it.

Dr Disrespect’s team is one of the most creative in the business, frequently putting own highly detailed thumbnails, stream previews and now even LEGO sets.

On May 19, the two-time posted a picture of his very own LEGO set featuring a mini version of the Doc himself and his famous red Lamborghini. Even his logo became a big block with some added detail.

According to the LEGO box, the set consists of 2646 pieces – quite a lot, but certainly worth the time to build for any major collector.

Needless to say, fans are going wild and want to build their very own sets featuring the streaming sensation.

Fans amazed by Dr Disrespect’s LEGO set

Shortly after Doc posted the Lamborghini and his very own mini-figure, The Champions Club began inquiring about the set and demanded that LEGO make it a reality.

“I’d give all my money to have this,” one fan commented.

“Please tell me this is real MY HEART CANT TAKE IT!” another exclaimed.

Luckily, there is actually a way to get a mini-figure of the YouTuber. As ‘HouseBaelishGaming’ pointed out, FireStar Toys does offer a Dr Disrespect item and has since 2019, though it’s not exactly the one seen in the two-time’s photo.

So far, Doc hasn’t clarified if this is an actual set that fans could one day buy. Until then, don’t get your hopes up, but it’s always possible that the streamer ends up partnering with LEGO to produce and sell it in the future.

If the LEGO Lamborghini and Doc figure end up coming to fruition, there’s no telling what we could see next. Maybe even a replica of The Arena or the two-time’s underground hangar? The possibilities are endless.