Shroud says using Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin risks Twitch bans - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has said that Dr Disrespect’s Rogue Company skin could be “tricky” for streamers on the platform that want to use the skin in-game — and could even result in a ban.

Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch on June 26, and several months later there still doesn’t seem to be any hint as to what he did to earn the ban, with his fans and apparently he himself left in the dark over the reason.

Since then, many peers and critics alike have questioned the ban, with Twitch themselves remaining tight-lipped, but one thing is clear: streamers on the platform, according to its Terms of Service, aren’t allowed to stream with those that are banned on the platform.

For that reason, shroud thinks that Twitch streamers who would like to use Doc’s new Rogue Company skin in-game could face big punishments.

After suggesting that using the skin could even result in a ban for his fellow Twitch streamers, shroud was asked why he thinks that’s possible — and he just called the entire situation “tricky.”

“I would say it’s only tricky in that one part, because it’s like, 100% his likeness, you know?” shroud said. “It looks like him and everything.”

He continued: “That’s why I said it’s a tricky question, right? If it was, like, a gun skin, that’s a little different. But it’s a full-on, whole body… That’s when it’s just like ‘I don’t know’.”

This likely isn’t something that many would have thought of, but it definitely raises some valid questions about how strict Twitch’s policy is in regards to situations like these.

We know that they don’t want their partners streaming with banned creators, but whether this extends to playing as a character based off of them remains to be seen. If it’s an issue, I’m sure we’ll find out sooner rather than later.