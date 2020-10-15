 Shroud says using Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin risks Twitch bans - Dexerto
Rogue Company

Shroud says using Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin risks Twitch bans

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:06

by Jacob Hale
Shroud and Dr Disrespect's Rogue Company skin
First Watch Games / Twitch: shroud

Dr Disrespect shroud

Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has said that Dr Disrespect’s Rogue Company skin could be “tricky” for streamers on the platform that want to use the skin in-game — and could even result in a ban.

Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch on June 26, and several months later there still doesn’t seem to be any hint as to what he did to earn the ban, with his fans and apparently he himself left in the dark over the reason.

Since then, many peers and critics alike have questioned the ban, with Twitch themselves remaining tight-lipped, but one thing is clear: streamers on the platform, according to its Terms of Service, aren’t allowed to stream with those that are banned on the platform.

For that reason, shroud thinks that Twitch streamers who would like to use Doc’s new Rogue Company skin in-game could face big punishments.

Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin The Arena
First Watch Games
The Two-Time now has his own skin and map in Rogue Company.

After suggesting that using the skin could even result in a ban for his fellow Twitch streamers, shroud was asked why he thinks that’s possible — and he just called the entire situation “tricky.”

“I would say it’s only tricky in that one part, because it’s like, 100% his likeness, you know?” shroud said. “It looks like him and everything.”

He continued: “That’s why I said it’s a tricky question, right? If it was, like, a gun skin, that’s a little different. But it’s a full-on, whole body… That’s when it’s just like ‘I don’t know’.”

This likely isn’t something that many would have thought of, but it definitely raises some valid questions about how strict Twitch’s policy is in regards to situations like these.

We know that they don’t want their partners streaming with banned creators, but whether this extends to playing as a character based off of them remains to be seen. If it’s an issue, I’m sure we’ll find out sooner rather than later.

Entertainment

Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? Paparazzi video sparks rumors

Published: 15/Oct/2020 11:47

by Alice Hearing
Griffin Johnson Kelly Osborne
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ Instagram: Kelly Osbourne

Is Griffin Johnson dating Kelly Osbourne? The internet thinks so after the two were filmed coming back from a dinner out. 

Griffin Johnson is a popular TikToker with 9.2m followers and a member of the Sway House. He and Dixie D’Amelio dated over the summer but broke up after he was allegedly caught cheating on her. He even made a diss-track after the news came out that Dixie was now dating Noah Beck.

21-year-old Griffin has retained his place in the spotlight and has allegedly made up with Noah Beck. But, perhaps this is because he has a new woman to pursue.

On Wednesday night, celebrity and influencer photographer Kevin Wong posted a video where the pair were spotted out together at Craig’s in Los Angeles and proceeded to both get into the same car to leave.

Griffin Johnson Dixie D'Amelio
Instagram: Griffin Johnson
Griffin previously dated Dixie D’Amelio, but they broke up in August

Kelly Osbourne, at 35, is fifteen years older than Griffin and is used to the spotlight, having spent most of her life in front of cameras for her family’s reality television show The Osbournes.

Tana Mongeau even weighed in on the situation, tweeting a screenshot of the video posted by Kevin Wong saying, “What the f*** is going on someone please this one really threw me through a loop.”

This isn’t the first time a TikTok star has started hanging out with an older, mainstream celebrity. 20-year-old Addison Rae and A-list celeb Kourtney Kardashian raised eyebrows in September due to the unlikely friendship they struck up during quarantine, causing some fans to express their concern on social media.

Fans have speculated that Griffin’s dinner with Kelly could be a casual business meeting, for a new project or potentially as a guest on Griffin’s new podcast Young and Hung with Bob Menery.