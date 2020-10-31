 Dr Disrespect rants to himself for 10 mins after accidentally muting mic - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect rants to himself for 10 mins after accidentally muting mic

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:07

by Bill Cooney
Dr Disrespect muted
Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect accidentally muted his microphone just as he began a legendary-looking rant about Call of Duty: Warzone, and may inadvertently have created a new trend in streaming at the same time.

Doc is undoubtedly one of the biggest personalities out there on the internet, but like anyone else, he can still fall victim to the treacherous mindset of getting tilted. 

Like all professionals, he usually does a good job of keeping the speed, violence, and momentum directed at opponents. But during a recent stream, he experienced one Warzone death due to flashbangs too many and took it out on his desk instead.

With a slam that would make fellow streaming star, xQc, proud, the Two-Time let his desk have it just as he was entering into what seemed like quite the heated exposition on the role of flashes grenades in Warzone.

The only problem was that his smack muted the microphone and he didn’t realize it, leading to what may have been the best mime impression on Twitch for the next 10-plus minutes.

It genuinely seems like the 2019 Streamer of the Year had no idea he was basically just talking to himself, as you can even see him going into bits and continuing to rant before he unmutes. It seemed to work out fine though, as he made a pretty penny in donations from viewers telling him they couldn’t hear.

Dr Disrespect mic muted slam
Was it really a mistake, or a bold new strategy in streaming?

“Well, that’s what happens when you slam sh*t around, you know?” Doc reflected. “I think I got like, $100 bucks from people telling me I’m muted. Hey Alex, next time mute me for like two hours, yeah.”

If Dr Disrespect hasn’t chosen a Halloween costume for this year, maybe going trick-or-treating as a mime might be his best option at this point.

Speaking of Halloween, the good doctor’s annual Doctober costume contest is nearing its conclusion as hundreds of fans have submitted their best cosplays, hoping for a chance to be selected among the best. The winners are due to be announced in the upcoming few days, but you can check out some of the best costume submissions so far here.

Renegades announce new CoD roster ahead of second Challengers season

Published: 31/Oct/2020 14:17 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 14:20

by Joe Craven
Renegades logo next to SHockz and Louqa
Renegades/CDL

Esports organisation Renegades have revealed their Call of Duty roster for the second season of the CDL’s Challengers Series, including players from last year’s Paris Legion roster. 

The switch from the Call of Duty World League to the Call of Duty League represents the greatest shake-up competitive CoD has ever seen. While latter tournaments in the CWL involved an amateur tournament running parallel to the main one, the introduction of Challengers’ Series gives a greater formalisation to competition below the best of the best.

With franchised spots in the CDL costing millions, it’s no surprise that some big name esports organisations have found themselves competing in the Challengers Series. One of these orgs is Renegades, the Detroit-based esports team that has come in and out of competitive CoD in recent years.

Renegades logo against black backrgound
Renegades
Renegades have come and gone from the Call of Duty pro scene in the past.

On October 31, they announced their CoD roster for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War season, which will be the second season of the CDL and its accompanying Challenger Series.

Perhaps the biggest name in the new roster is Luke ‘Louqa’ Rigas, who represented Paris Legion in the CDL last year. It was an up-and-down year for the Paris Legion, who managed a second place finish at the online CDL Week 12 London event.

He is also joined by ex-Paris teammate Conrad ‘Shockz’ Rymarek, who is best known for his five years with Australian organisation Mindfreak from 2014 to 2019.

Rounding off the roster are Lincoln ‘Fighta’ Ferguson and Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari, making a fully Australian roster. The nationalities of all players means they will likely compete in the APAC region of the Challengers Series.

While Shockz and Louqa come off the back of mixed fortunes in the CDL, Fighta and Pred both joined Renegades in January of 2020. In the somewhat weaker field of APAC competition, their Renegades roster dominated the region’s Challenger tournaments during the Modern Warfare season.

Replacing half the team with CDL standard pros means it’s likely we’ll see similar domination this year, barring any shock performances from the other APAC teams.