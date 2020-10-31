Dr Disrespect rants to himself for 10 mins after accidentally muting mic - Dexerto

Streaming superstar Dr Disrespect accidentally muted his microphone just as he began a legendary-looking rant about Call of Duty: Warzone, and may inadvertently have created a new trend in streaming at the same time.

Doc is undoubtedly one of the biggest personalities out there on the internet, but like anyone else, he can still fall victim to the treacherous mindset of getting tilted.

Like all professionals, he usually does a good job of keeping the speed, violence, and momentum directed at opponents. But during a recent stream, he experienced one Warzone death due to flashbangs too many and took it out on his desk instead.

With a slam that would make fellow streaming star, xQc, proud, the Two-Time let his desk have it just as he was entering into what seemed like quite the heated exposition on the role of flashes grenades in Warzone.

The only problem was that his smack muted the microphone and he didn’t realize it, leading to what may have been the best mime impression on Twitch for the next 10-plus minutes.

It genuinely seems like the 2019 Streamer of the Year had no idea he was basically just talking to himself, as you can even see him going into bits and continuing to rant before he unmutes. It seemed to work out fine though, as he made a pretty penny in donations from viewers telling him they couldn’t hear.

“Well, that’s what happens when you slam sh*t around, you know?” Doc reflected. “I think I got like, $100 bucks from people telling me I’m muted. Hey Alex, next time mute me for like two hours, yeah.”

If Dr Disrespect hasn’t chosen a Halloween costume for this year, maybe going trick-or-treating as a mime might be his best option at this point.

Speaking of Halloween, the good doctor’s annual Doctober costume contest is nearing its conclusion as hundreds of fans have submitted their best cosplays, hoping for a chance to be selected among the best. The winners are due to be announced in the upcoming few days, but you can check out some of the best costume submissions so far here.